Celebrity Big Brother host Will Best defended after he’s accused of ruining triple eviction surprise

Fans of Celebrity Big Brother co-host Will Best have defended the star online after the presenter appeared to botch last night’s triple eviction surprise.

Angellica Bell, Patsy Palmer and Ella Rae Wise were all evicted from the CBB house on Tuesday (April 22) evening.

However, ahead of the episode’s second eviction, Will revealed to the shocked housemates that TWO more stars would be leaving. And, as viewers believed the triple eviction was supposed to be a surprise, complaints poured in…

Will Best last night (Credit: ITV)

‘Spoiling the triple eviction is unforgivable’

Following a disastrous interview with Patsy Palmer, unforgiving fans delivered their verdict on the live show. And it seems they were particularly unimpressed with the eviction ‘blunder’.

“I’m sorry Will Best, but spoiling the triple eviction is unforgivable,” insisted one X user.

Another sighed: “Will slipping up over the triple eviction, just makes me realise how effortlessly Davina McCall and Emma Willis presented the show.”

Will was definitely not supposed to reveal 2 more will be out. The stumble after, I think he read the card he read before the announcement. #CBBUK #CBB pic.twitter.com/HhfdLhnclm — BIGBROTHER+ (@itsbbplus) April 22, 2025

Emma’s name also popped up when another viewer typed: “Triple eviction surprise. Please Big Brother, pay Emma Willis whatever she wants and get her back in her rightful role.”

Will was defended by some CBB fans, though, who hit back at claims he should be ‘ditched’ and AJ should present the live show by herself.

Celebrity Big Brother host Will Best ‘messes up’

“Hope Will isn’t gonna get the sack now,” one fan feared. A second added three laughing emojis to their words as they minimised any errors: “You slipped up, Will.”

You slipped up, Will.

“I’ve always been a AJ and Will defender but they are really having a BAD night tonight,” conceded a third.

A fourth reflected: “That could have gone better tonight, to be honest. Will ruining the surprise and robbing us of their genuine reactions if they had not known about the triple.”

A fifth quipped: “AJ: ‘A twist that nobody could have expected!’ A twist that nobody could have expected before Will Best messes up and reveals the twist to the house!”

Representatives for Celebrity Big Brother were approached for comment.

Who got voted out as Celebrity Big Brother?

Failing to make it through to the CBB 2025 final were Angellica Bell, Ella Rae Wise, and Patsy Palmer.

They polled the fewest votes to save in comparison to the remaining housemates.

Chesney Hawkes, Chris Hughes, Danny Beard, Donna Preston, Jack P Shepherd, and JoJo Siwa will now battle it out to be crowned CBB winner.

