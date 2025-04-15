Celebrity Big Brother fans ‘work out’ secret message JoJo Siwa wrote on Chris Hughes’ hand

Celebrity Big Brother fans reckon they’ve worked out the secret message JoJo Siwa wrote on Chris Hughes’ hand last night (Monday, April 14).

JoJo and Chris have developed a strong bond during their time in the house – and have now broken a rule together by sharing secret messages!

Chris and JoJo shared a secret message (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother stars JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes share a secret message

Over the course of the past week, JoJo, 21, and Chris, 32, have developed a strong friendship.

Last night, the duo broke the rules together by sharing secret messages with each other

As last night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother came to an end, JoJo, who’s mattress was on the floor next to Chris’ bed, reached up and wrote a secret message on Chris’ hand using her finger.

“It makes sense. Just think about it,” JoJo then whispered.

Smiling, Chris then lay back down on his bed.

JoJo’s message to Chris has been subject to speculation (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother fans work out Chris and JoJo’s secret message

Fans of the show now think they’ve figured out what JoJo wrote on Chris’ hand.

One fan believes that JoJo wrote “I [heart] you” on the Love Island star’s hand.

Another tweeted saying that JoJo “wrote the initial of who she thinks will leave”.

However, some viewers believe that JoJo was telling Chris that she thinks Ella Rae Wise fancies him. There’s been much speculation over Ella’s feelings towards Chris in the house.

“I feel like JoJo told Chris that she thinks Ella fancies him,” one viewer said.

One viewer summed up the whole situation best.

“You’re telling me in a house full of cameras they still couldn’t pick up what JoJo wrote on Chris’ hand,” one viewer fumed.

Will we find out tonight?

Trisha is up for eviction (Credit: ITV)

Jack P Shepherd, Trisha Goddard and Patsy Palmer up for nomination

Last night saw the celebrities head to the Diary Room once again to put their fellow housemates up for nomination.

Trisha, Patsy, and Jack received the most nominations and will face the public vote later this week. It’s the second time Jack has been up for eviction.

Fans of the show hope that Trisha will be the next celeb to be evicted.

“Right Trisha gone please,” one fan wrote on X.

“Get Trisha out please, save Jack and Patsy. She can cause a divide when there is none. New York and LA? Is she for real, as Patsy said, they are both from the UK, ridiculous,” another said.

“Trisha better leave,” a third said.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Tuesday, April 15) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think JoJo wrote on Chris’ hand? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.