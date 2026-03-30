Celebrity Bake Off backlash over Molly-Mae Hague’s ‘unhygienic’ behaviour

Molly-Mae Hague found herself at the centre of an unexpected hygiene row on Celebrity Bake Off — all thanks to a well-loved childhood teddy she brought into the famous tent.

The hit spin-off returned on Sunday night (March 29) with a fresh batch of famous faces ready to tackle the iconic challenges, including influencer Molly-Mae, singer JoJo Siwa and comedian Richard Herring.

But while there were plenty of impressive bakes, it was Molly-Mae who had everyone talking — for more than one reason.

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The Love Island star appeared on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Molly-Mae Hague on Celebrity Bake Off

During her time in the tent, Molly showcased her baking skills with creations including a carrot cake traybake and a tarte tatin.

For the all-important Showstopper Challenge, contestants were tasked with crafting a 3D biscuit toy. Molly chose to recreate her beloved childhood teddy, Ellie Belly — even bringing the original along with her for inspiration.

Her efforts clearly impressed the judges, who crowned her Star Baker. Overjoyed, Molly said: “My inner bake off fan is screaming right now!”

Despite her big win, viewers at home were quick to zero in on one detail — the condition of her treasured toy.

She brought her childhood teddy (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans react to Molly’s teddy

Sharing snaps from the experience on Instagram, Molly posted photos of herself alongside both the biscuit version and the original Ellie Belly.

She wrote in the caption: “Still trying to process that this even happened! Taking part in Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer was honestly one of the most insane experiences of my life.

“Just so grateful to have been part of something so special for such an incredible cause… I’ll truly never get over it @su2cuk @britishbakeoff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

‘Needs a wash that toy’

But it didn’t take long for the comments section to fill up with strong opinions.

One person wrote: “Dirty elephant needs a wash.” Another added: “Needs a wash that toy.” A third chimed in: “Please wash that damn bear.”

Someone else also penned: “Need to throw that dirty thing in the bin already.” A fifth declared: “Gurl put elliebelly in the washing machine.”

That said, not everyone was livid— many fans rushed to defend Molly, praising her baking skills and celebrating her Star Baker triumph, with messages like “Baking Queen” and “So proud of you!”

Read more: ‘Crying my eyes out’: Great Celebrity Bake Off viewers ‘heartbroken’ over cruel cancer death of boy aged 3



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