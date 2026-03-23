‘Crying my eyes out’: Great Celebrity Bake Off viewers ‘heartbroken’ over cruel cancer death of boy aged 3

Viewers of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer were left in tears after a devastating segment told the story of three-year-old Morgan Ridler, who died from a rare form of cancer.

The emotional moment aired during Sunday night’s (March 22) special, which saw comedians including Joe Wilkinson, Roisin Conaty, Rose Matafeo, Judi Love, Tom Davis and Jon Richardson enter the famous tent to raise money for cancer research.

Hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, with judges Paul Hollywood and newcomer Cherish Finden, the episode combined baking with powerful real-life stories, including Morgan’s.

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Great Celebrity Bake Off shares heartbreaking story

During the segment, Morgan’s parents shared memories of their son. They described him as a “happy” and “laid-back” child, as well as a loving big brother to his younger sister, Rhiannon.

Viewers were shown clips from his short life, making his story all the more heartbreaking.

Morgan was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cortical cancer at just two years old, after his parents initially noticed unusual weight gain. Following multiple doctor visits, the family received the devastating news.

The new serie of The Great Celebrity Bake Off started last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Despite undergoing surgery to remove a large tumour and months of chemotherapy, Morgan’s cancer eventually returned.

He died in 2023, just 10 days before his fourth birthday.

Speaking through tears, his mum Natalie admitted: “It felt very unfair.”

She and her partner Matthew described Morgan as the “strongest little boy ever” as he endured treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan’s Army Charitable Foundation (@morgans_army_)

‘Crying my eyes out’

In a heartbreaking twist, the family later discovered that Matthew carries a rare gene mutation that significantly increases cancer risk, something their daughter has also inherited.

Matthew explained: “If it wasn’t for Morgan… we wouldn’t have that diagnosis.”

He added that their son’s story may have ultimately helped save lives within their own family. “Morgan losing his life has probably saved mine and certainly his sister’s.”

Natalie added that regular monitoring now gives Rhiannon “the best chance”.

The segment left viewers emotional, with many taking to social media to share their heartbreak.

“I cried during the whole of this,” one wrote, while another said: “Crying my eyes out.”

Others praised the family’s strength, with one viewer saying they were “in awe of their resilience”.

“So sad. What a lovely family,” another added.

Read more: Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 faces ‘fix’ row as Kate Garraway wins Star Baker

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