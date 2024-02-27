Cat Deeley ‘warned over This Morning job’ following Phillip Schofield scandal as she’s ‘worried over new role’

Cat Deeley has landed a brand-new gig on This Morning and, with her permanent hosting debut just around the corner, Cat and her new co-host Ben Shephard are the names on everyone’s lips.

But it hasn’t been all plain sailing for the So You Think You Can Dance? host.

In fact, she has reportedly voiced some worried to pals about her new job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

Cat Deeley ‘warned over This Morning job’

Cat and Ben’s first appearance as a permanent presenting duo will be on March 11, meaning viewers don’t have much time to wait.

But it seems not everyone is eager for Cat to take over Holly Willoughby’s spot. In fact, insiders have claimed to Heat Magazine that they “warned” Cat against taking the role. Cat reportedly even has her own worries about her change in career.

They alleged: “Some people actually warned her against the job after what happened to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby – not to mention Fern Britton.”

Phillip left This Morning back in May after his inappropriate affair with a younger colleague. Holly left in Octover. Previously, Fern Britton left the show in 2009 after rumours of a feud with co-star Phillip.

This Morning has seen some TV titans topple, it feels like it’s cursed sometimes.

The source said: “This Morning has seen some TV titans topple, it feels like it’s cursed sometimes.”

Cat Deeley was a hit when she presented This Morning alongside Rylan Clark (Credit: YouTube)

Cat has ‘zero tolerance’ for ‘off-set drama’

The insider also speculated about Cat’s own concerns and how they stem from previous scandals. They claimed: “Cat is worried about taking on this role because of all the controversy that came beforehand. Cat has said that she’s going to be on high alert for any off-set drama or toxicity and has zero tolerance for it.”

Popular Cat Deeley will be joining Ben Shephard as a This Morning host (Credit: YouTube)

Cat and Ben’s This Morning fate decided?

Meanwhile, bookies have been weighing in on the pair’s This Morning fate. According to reports, their time on the show might be cut short. In fact, it’s been claimed that they may only last a couple of years!

With the odds stacked against them, it certainly seems as if Cat and Ben are going to have to win over the This Morning fans.

Cat Deeley’s reps were contacted by Entertainment Daily for comment.

Read more: Inside Phillip Schofield’s feud with Eamonn Holmes – from when it began to scathing public putdowns

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.