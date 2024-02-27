Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard ‘may only last a couple of years’ on This Morning

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley appear to not have the odds in their favour, with their This Morning hosting debut just days away.

The presenting pair are facing a devastating prediction of their This Morning fate, just months after Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made shock exits from the programme. But just how long will Ben and Cat last?

The new hosting partners may not be gracing the This Morning sofa for as long as we expected. In fact, a betting site has given a damning prediction of their time on the show.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning

A spokesperson for instantcasino.com explained: “Our traders think that the new This Morning pairing will last around the 2 year mark as a hosting partnership.”

The site gave the hosting duo odds of 7/4 of only lasting under one year on the ITV show.

Cat Deeley will be joining Ben Shephard as a This Morning host (Credit: This Morning via Youtube / ITV)

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley’s This Morning debut date revealed

Meanwhile, the pair’s first day on This Morning has finally been confirmed – by Ben’s Good Morning Britain pal Richard Arnold.

Speaking recently, Richard stated that Ben’s first show will be on March 11. This gives Ben some time off during his transition from GMB to This Morning.

This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning.

Ben gushed about his This Morning role recently, announcing: “This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It’s an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.”

Ben Shephard has left GMB for This Morning (Credit: Good Morning Britain via Youtube / ITV)

Who is replacing Ben on GMB?

Elsewhere, bookies are chiming in on who will take over Ben’s role on GMB. GMB regular and Lingo host Adil Ray is the favourite to take Ben’s spot.

According to safebettingsites.com, he is currently 5/2 to replace Ben. Ed Balls and Rylan Clark follow closely behind with odds of 4/1.

