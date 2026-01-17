Every fan theory on Can of Worms as The Masked Singer viewers are convinced it’s a chart-topping star

The Masked Singer wriggles back onto ITV tonight (January 17), and Can of Worms is squirming onto the stage – but can viewers unearth who’s underneath the mask?

Fans – and bookies – reckon they might have dug up the answer.

The Masked Singer fans reckon they’ve worked out Can of Worms’ identity (Credit: ITV)

All the clues so far

Can of Worms made a slippery debut in Week 1, performing Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast. His clue package hinted at green fingers, growing beautiful things, and even included a framed photo of James May and Richard Hammond.

“Here’s my patch, isn’t it rad? All of these beautiful things I’ve grown. As a worm, I have green fingers. It runs in the family, like it was written in the stars,” he said during the package.

After a rap-filled performance, Maya Jama gushed: “The character raps, and I was so impressed by the timing of all the rapping ability of a massive can of worms! They don’t miss a beat!”

Could Can of Worms be someone with rap skills? And do the rest of the wriggly clues point to Marvin Humes? Plenty of Masked Singer fans think so…

Marvin was the ‘green’ member of boy band JLS (Credit: Splash News)

Could Marvin Humes be Can of Worms?

“Can of Worms has got to be Marvin Humes,” one fan declared. “Sounds like Marvin Humes,” agreed another. A third added: “He was green in JLS. May and Hammond picture = MH. Makes total sense.”

Clues explained

JLS fans will remember each band member had a signature colour. Marvin’s was green – hence the ‘green fingers’ clue. And that Top Gear photo? Fans reckon it points to his initials.

The ‘beautiful things’ clue could also refer to Marvin’s family life – he and wife Rochelle share three children, and with Rochelle in the public eye as a singer and TV presenter, the ‘running in the family’ hint fits perfectly. So you could say Can of Worms’ patch is looking very familiar indeed.

Could Marvin Humes be the voice behind Can or Worms? (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard ruled out

Some guessed Ben Shephard, likely because of a clue hinting at morning telly.

“Can of Worms – Ben Shephard,” one suggested.

But with Can of Worms performing this weekend and Ben joining the judging panel, it seems very unlikely. Our money is firmly on Marvin – and if we’re right, he’s definitely crawling to the top of the leaderboard.

Read more: Every single sign that The Masked Singer’s Conkers is actually Barney Walsh

The Masked Singer is on ITV1 Saturdays at 7pm.

So who do you think is behind the mask? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.