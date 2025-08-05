Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold congratulated Vick Hope and Calvin Harris after they announced the birth of their first baby yesterday.

Richard was on the sofa with Kate Garraway and Ed Balls, talking about all things showbiz and TV. But it wasn’t long before he announced the exciting news.

Talking directly to the viewers at home, Arnold said: “Congratulations are in order for my one-time stand-in, Vick Hope! Vick and husband Calvin Harris have welcomed a baby boy, you may have seen on the interweb, who they have named Micah.”

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope baby news

He continued: “Now, Calvin celebrated the arrival on Instagram, not to everyone’s taste, though. Calvin also revealed he had the placenta dried and converted into pills, as the search for eternal youth continues. Congratulations though, to the Hope-Harris family.”

As previously reported, Calvin’s Instagram tribute to the summer baby yesterday (August 4) included pictures of said placenta pills, along with plenty of photos of mother and baby. In addition to this, there were snaps of Vick in a birthing pool, which confirmed that she had a water birth to deliver her little one.

Fans were divided

While fans were mostly supportive of the pair, others were a little confused by the images of the placenta. “Anyone else scroll through Calvin Harris’ baby birth IG post and not expect the full placenta to pill lifecycle part of the carousel slideshow?” one X user asked.

“Keep the placenta to yourself,” another added.

While a third opined: “Calvin Harris posting the placenta of his newborn child wasn’t in my bucket list and dare I saw EW?”

Elsewhere, commenters on Calvin’s Instagram expressed similar sentiments.

“Congratulations. Could have used a trigger warning for those last three photos though,” one comment read.

While a second echoed: “A disclaimer about the placenta would’ve been nice though!”

Vick and Calvin’s love story

Vick has been very vocal about rejecting Calvin in the past. She shared in an interview with You magazine that she rejected him back in 2007 .

“It’s something that we laughed about on our first proper date,” she said. “We still laugh about it now.”

Then, in 2018, she joked in a Capital FM Breakfast Show interview that she had rejected the DJ in 2018. “I was shallow,” she admits.

When they finally got together in 2022, they moved quickly. By September 2023, they were already married. And now, it seems like their family is complete.

