Call the Midwife fans ‘wrecked’ after series 13 finale as Miss Higgins’ back story finally revealed

Call the Midwife fans were left ‘crying ugly tears’ after the series 13 finale finally revealed Miss Higgins’ back story.

In episode 8, which went out on Sunday, March 03, 2024, the popular character met her long lost son – but tragically, the reunion was all-too brief.

Viewers learnt to their astonishment that super-efficient Miss Higgins had a secret son called Victor. However, he arrived in Poplar with a secret of his own. He was very ill. Heartbreakingly, he died shortly after their meeting.

Scottish actress Georgie Glen, 67, has played Miss Millicent Higgins in Call the Midwife ever since 2018, when she joined during series 8. And, after the emotional storyline, fans have praised her for bringing them to tears.

***Warning: spoilers from Call the Midwife series 13 episode 8 ahead***

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins in the heartbreaking Call the Midwife series 13 finale (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney)

Does Miss Higgins have a son in Call the Midwife?

Call the Midwife fans were shocked to discover that surgery receptionist Miss Millicent Higgins had given birth to a secret son when she was younger and living in India.

At 21, she was working at a library, and boarding with a widowed friend of her parents in Shimla. While there she met Krishnan Choudhary, an Indian tutor, and they fell in love. Of course, at the time, it was forbidden for white people to mingle with Indian people.

When Miss Higgins’ son was born, her landlady made the necessary arrangements and he was sent to live with another family. John became Victor, and Millicent never saw Krishnan again.

In the Call the Midwife series 13 finale, Victor’s wife unexpectedly turned up at Miss Higgins’ front door. Victor was working for the Indian civil service, and had his own son called Harry.

Tragically, Victor was ill with kidney disease. In moving scenes, Victor died with his mum, Miss Higgins, by his side. Viewers sobbed as Miss Higgins said: “In the end, I was there for his first breath, and his last.”

Fans ‘wrecked’ by Miss Higgins’ secret in Call the Midwife series 13 finale

BBC One viewers were in bits over the bittersweet episode. Although Miss Higgins had been reunited with her son, their time together was cut tragically short.

One fan said: “This whole episode has had me ugly crying This is one of the best shows on television #CallTheMidwife.”

Another wrote: “In the end, I was there for his first breath, and his last.’ Darn writers of this making me cry #CallTheMidwife.”

A third added: “‘In the end, I was there for his first breath, and his last.’ Such a fantastic episode really giving depth to the character of Miss Higgins and revealing her back story. I love the way her friendship with Phyllis has evolved this series #CallTheMidwife.”

“Just over here crying at the season finale of #CallTheMidwife, as you do,” sobbed another, while one more typed: “If there is one show on TV that gets the tears flowing it’s #CallTheMidwife. Wrecks me every time but the final of this season was beautiful.”

Nurse Crane, Sister Julienne and Miss Higgins on the Call the Midwife series 13 finale (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney)

What else happened in series finale?

As well as Miss Higgins’ moving storyline, viewers saw Trixie make a huge decision about her future with Matthew. During a sweet phone conversation, Trixie told Matthew (Olly Rix) that she WOULD be joining him in New York in the future.

Fans of the the show also discovered that Joyce was married to Sylvester (Benjamin Cawley) – and it was not a marriage made in heaven. Far from it, in fact. We learnt that he was abusive. However, with the help of her Poplar friends, Joyce stood up to him at last. She also revealed that her real name was Claudine.

In other scenes, May was adopted, and Julienne won Mother of the Year.

Call the Midwife series 13 is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer. It will be back on Christmas Day 2024 for a festive special.

