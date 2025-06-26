Reports overnight have suggested that Call the Midwife has been cancelled by the BBC and the next series – series 15 – will be the show’s last.

According to reports, the cast have already begun to film their final scenes, with the last-ever series set to air in 2026.

An insider told the Daily Star: “After years of drama and countless births, Call The Midwife is coming to an end. The team have decided it’s time to draw the show to a close and bow out.”

However, the BBC has told ED!: “Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere.”

Did Call the Midwife get cancelled?

According to insiders, cast members have been emotional on set, with one source commenting: “This is the last we’ll see of these much-loved characters. Storylines will tie up a lot of loose ends.

“It’s a bittersweet time for the cast and crew. They’re all sad it’s coming to an end, but they want to make sure the show gets the ending it deserves. The writers are also open to the idea of reviving Call The Midwife for a special one day in the future. It’s a case of never say never.”

The paper reports that the prequel series will run in its place in the schedules.

BBC issues statement

Call the Midwife fans needn’t worry, though. The BBC has already announced that it’s planning two Christmas specials, a film and the prequel series. As well as that, back in May, the BBC confirmed that Call the Midwife had been commissioned for series 16.

So it won’t be the last we see of the much-loved characters.

The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call The Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come.

A statement from the BBC, sent to ED! this morning (June 26), confirmed: “The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call The Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come.

“As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a sixteenth series in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere.”

