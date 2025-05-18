Viewers watching Britain’s Got Talent tonight (May 18) were left divided by dance act Idolls.

After impressing the judges the first time around, the Japanese dance troupe reached this year’s semi-finals. During Sunday’s show, they returned to the show and were the first of eight acts to take to the stage.

During their performance tonight, they even scared the panel — Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell — by unexpectedly jumping in front of them as part of their choreography.

However, despite their clear talent, their ‘spooky’ aesthetic doesn’t appear to be for everyone.

Idolls scared the panel during their performance (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent act Idolls ‘freaked’ viewers out

“This is just darned creepy #bgt,” one user wrote on X.

“So they put the Satanic [bleep] through then,” another person shared.

“They are good but the IDOLLS freak me out,” a third remarked.

“Hmm not for me that found it a bit boring tbh that’s my opinion,” a fourth stated.

“Some genuine satanism on #BGT the devil is not hiding his face anymore. Gross and creepy,” a fifth said.

“I’m scared,” a sixth user shared.

Idolls’ performance left viewers divided (Credit: ITV)

‘The jump scare was a brilliant bit of choreo’

However, many fans were entertained by Idolls and loved their performance.

“Idolls are so creepy – it’s like I’m watching something out of a horror film. I love this though! Something totally different and we’ve never seen this sort of act on BGT before. Don’t think they’ll make it through sadly,” one said.

“They was brilliant ! Loved the jumpscare with the judges !!” another shared.

“The jump scare was a brilliant bit of choreo. Dance acts are so frequent on this show, but none like them,” a third person expressed.

“IDOLLS on @BGT just now, I think they’re outstanding. I usually look away at the horror ones, but these dancers are exceptional,” a fourth remarked.

This isn’t the first time this year’s BGT has been in the headlines this week. On Wednesday (May 15), the show confirmed that contestant Teddy Magic had withdrawn from the competition after pulling out of the first live semi-final.

Read more: BGT Paul Potts star shares concerns for finalists as ‘challenges’ revealed: ’This could hurt them’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.