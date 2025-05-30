The Chase host Bradley Walsh stunned as he halts show to take shock swipe at Jenny Ryan

Host of The Chase Bradley Walsh took a minute to stop last night’s (May 29) show to make a shady remark to chaser Jenny Ryan.

During Thursday evening’s show, Bradley Walsh returned and welcomed four new players — Mark from Solihull, Izzie from Sheffield, James from Northamptonshire and Annie from Scottish Borders — who all went head-to-head with Jenny Ryan, also referred to as The Vixen.

However, the episode took a quick turn when Bradley unexpectedly threw shade at Jenny.

Bradley halted the show (Credit: ITV)

The Chase last night

After Mark secured £7k for the team, Izzie went up next and played for the £5k she earned during the cash builder round.

When she went head-to-head against Jenny, one of their questions was “What is the subject of the 2020 Netflix documentary series High Score?”

Both Izzie and Jenny correctly answered video games, which prompted host Bradley to ask Jenny: “What’s the highest score you’ve ever got on a video game?”

Jenny said she was unsure, but agreed with the presenter that it would be a high number. “You can get ridiculously high scores on the kind of games I play, like LEGO Avengers,” she admitted.

As Jenny continued to explain how she achieved high scores on the game, Bradley couldn’t help but interrupt her. “Hold the line,” he declared as he held his hand up. “Did you just say LEGO Avengers?” he asked.

Jenny fired back at Bradley (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh makes savage swipe at Jenny Ryan

Jenny tried to redeem herself by explaining what the game was. Instead, Bradley halted the show and took a huge swipe at her.

“What about the ones that adults play?” he asked as Jenny began to laugh. “What about things like Minecraft and Fortnite? Aren’t they adult ones?”

Having none of it, Jenny fired back: “All games are adult and potentially child-friendly games.”

In the end, Izzie was eventually caught by the chaser. James then opted for the higher of £40k but was also caught.

Final player Annie, however, managed to make it through and brought back £8k. Unfortunately for her and Mark, Jenny managed to beat them during the final round with just three seconds remaining.

