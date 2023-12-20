Bobby Brazier slammed for ‘rude’ and ‘unfair’ jibe about Strictly star Dianne Buswell’s age on Loose Women today

Bobby Brazier blundered on Loose Women today (Wednesday December 20) as viewers slammed him for a “rude” remark about his Strictly partner Dianne Buswell.

The EastEnders actor appeared as guest alongside dad Jeff Brazier to chat about his stint on the 2023 series of the BBC One dance contest.

However, Bobby endured an awkward moment on live TV following the jibe, which even Jeff suggested was “unfair”.

Bobby Brazier laughs at his own remark about Dianne Buswell on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV.com)

Bobby Brazier: Strictly runner up appear on Loose Women today

The bizarre utterance from Bobby came as host Christine Lampard suggested to Jeff his son had started Strictly as a young man and had become “like a fully grown man off the end of this experience”.

Failing to evidence that, 20-year-old Bobby responded: “Firstly, I’ve been hanging around an old lady for the last three-and-a-half months.”

I’ve been hanging around an old lady for the last three-and-a-half months.

Panelists and members of the audience in the studio seemed unsure how to react to the Strictly final runner up’s observation as Bobby simpered, and Jeff smiled.

Jeff then said: “Oh that’s unfair on Dianne.”

Bobby responded to a question put to Jeff about him ‘growing up’ on Strictly (Credit: ITV.com)

That was met with a few uneasy laughs, as Jeff continued: “Really unfair. You’ll be in trouble if she’s watching this.”

Dianne, who was born in 1989, might not have been watching along however, as she’s currently back in Australia visiting her dad, who has been receiving cancer treatment.

Stacey Solomon then swiftly moved the topic on to whether Jeff fancied a go at Strictly himself.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell were runners up on Strictly behind Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (Credi: ITV.com)

How Loose Women viewers reacted to Bobby Brazier

Lunchtime ITV viewers were not impressed by Bobby’s behaviour.

“#LooseWomen Bit rude Bobby,” one social media user wrote.

“Not called for was it? Xxx,” another person replied to the original poster.

To which they agreed: “No, not at all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

Additionally, another Twitter user wrote: “Hahahaha Bobby you rude [blank]… in a room with all older women as well… Get off our screen #LooseWomen.”

And another tweet read: “#LooseWomen Bobby calling Diane old ? She’s only 34, not exactly pulling her pension yet.”

“What a [blank],” responded another observer.

Meanwhile, someone else posted: “I love Bobby and I love Jeff, but this is such a sap fest? What’s with all the soppiness? #LooseWomen.”

