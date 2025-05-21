Birds of a Feather legend Lesley Joseph has dealt a blow to fans of the sitcom and her character Dorien Green.

The actress, 79, shot to fame back in 1989 when she stepped into the stiletto heels of the original tart with a heart. She starred in the sitcom alongside best friends Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke.

However, it appears she has now hung up Dorien’s high heels and short skirts for good…

Lesley Joseph won’t return to Birds of a Feather

Birds of a Feather‘s original run ended in 1998, before it was brought back by ITV in 2014. It was then cancelled again in 2021, following one last Christmas special.

Pauline Quirke, who has early-onset dementia, didn’t appear. It was claimed at the time that she wanted to focus on her acting academy. However, a statement at the start of the year revealed her dementia diagnosis had come in 2021.

Linda Robson has since revealed that Pauline will never act again. But could Lesley and Linda make a comeback in their roles in the sitcom? Lesley doesn’t think so…

‘I wouldn’t have wanted to see Dorien with a Zimmer frame’

Speaking to Woman’s Own, she said the decision to axe the show in 2021 “came as a relief”.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to see Dorien with a Zimmer frame, bless her heart. I lived with her for 32 years but I think I’ve laid her to rest now – albeit rested with her heels,” she said.

That’s not to say it’s a role she regrets, though. “I’ll never regret playing Dorien. She was such a wonderful part of my career, and had she not happened, I might have gone in a very different direction. Dorien opened so many doors for me and I loved playing her, she was a great comic creation,” Lesley shared.

As well as retiring Dorien, Lesley also addressed stepping back from acting altogether as she approaches her 80th birthday later this year.

She added: “At my age, I don’t know how much longer I have left in this business. I’m still ambitious, but I know my time is limited.”

