Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph previously made a heartbreaking confession about her future on TV.

Best known for her role as Dorien Green in the ITV sitcom, Lesley, 79, has been a staple on screens for more than six decades.

From Strictly stint to performing at the West End, Lesley – who is on Blankety Blank today (April 19) – has kept herself busy over the years.

But back in 2024, Lesley candidly admitted she is unsure of “how much longer I have in this business”.

The actress has been a staple on screens for years (Credit: ITV)

Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph in retirement admission

Speaking to The Mirror in June 2024, Birds of a Feather legend Lesley made a tragic retirement confession.

“At my age, I don’t know how much longer I have in this business. I’m fit as a flea but there are a few other things I’d like to do before I retire,” the TV star explained.

She continued: “The older I get the more frightened I become of forgetting my lines and making a fool of myself in front of an audience.”

Fortunately, Lesley went on to insist she’s not planning on retiring soon. She shared: “I think I’ll know when the time is right for me to retire, but it’s not today.”

Lesley said she ‘doesn’t know how long she has left’ as an actress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lesley turned down by The Traitors

In other Lesley Joseph news, the TV star revealed earlier this year that she had been turned down from appearing on the upcoming Celebrity Traitors.

The Beeb confirmed in August last year that a celebrity series of the hit gameshow is in the works. The iconic programme, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, has been a hit with fans since its first series back in 2022.

But one celeb that won’t be making an appearance on Celebrity Traitors is Lesley…

Revealing that The Traitors snubbed her, Lesley told The Sun: “I wanted to take part in The Traitors but that didn’t happen. So I think that would be the one I’d do.”

Lesley was then asked if he had tried to go on the show. She replied: “I did but they didn’t want me.”

Watch Lesley on Blankety Blank on Saturday (April 19) at 8:00pm on BBC One.

Read more: Lesley Joseph shuts down Pauline Quirke questions on GMB as Linda Robson declares she’d ‘rather have cancer’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.