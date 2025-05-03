Simon Cowell pressed the BGT golden buzzer tonight for guitarist Olly Pearson.

Olly, 11, also received Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer during his audition for the show in March.

Olly performed during Saturday’s live semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent – and he once again, won over the judges.

Guitarist Olly Pearson wowed on tonight’s BGT (Credit: ITV)

Olly Pearson bags BGT golden buzzer

Following Olly’s performance, which saw him showcase his incredible guitar skills again, Simon wasted no time in pressing the golden buzzer.

Simon was the judge with the golden buzzer tonight.

As Olly looked tearful, Simon said: “He was bloody brilliant, seriously! He’s so small and talented and charismatic.

“I probably went a little bit early, sorry,” referring to his quick press of the buzzer.

Simon added: “I was so excited. That was just so brilliant, you’re so talented. Really, really, really, really talented!”

Olly looked thrilled to now be through to the grand final.

Simon pressed his golden buzzer for Olly! (Credit: ITV)

BGT viewers divided over tonight’s golden buzzer

Viewers watching had a mixed reaction to Simon’s choice. Many agreed, gushing over Olly’s performance.

One person said on X: “Well deserved Olly. That was brilliant.”

Another wrote: “GREAT golden buzzer choice!”

Another live show golden buzzer wasted.

Someone else added: “Well done Olly totally rocked your performance and congratulations on the golden buzzer you so deserved it, you rocked the place out.”

However, one person said: “Predictable golden buzzer.”

Another commented: “Another live show golden buzzer wasted, he was in no danger of going home tonight. Another golden buzzer for another golden buzzer act. Bit of a waste, Simon.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Absolutely not a golden buzzer @SimonCowell. Olly was good but not golden buzzer material. Absolute waste.”

