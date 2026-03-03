Beyond Paradise series 4 set to air soon as BBC reveals first look and star-studded guest cast

Beyond Paradise series 4 has given fans a first look at the Death in Paradise spin-off’s return — and, alongside Kris Marshall, several familiar faces are joining the guest cast.

With Death in Paradise fast approaching its series 15 finale, it’s almost time to head back to Shipton Abbott.

In the final episode of the third season, Humphrey and Martha faced a painful step in their fostering journey, Esther made a decisive call about Archie, and Kelby unexpectedly expanded his social circle.

With series 4 set to land on BBC One and iPlayer very soon, here’s everything we know — plus a refresher on that emotional series 3 finale.

***Warning: spoilers from the Beyond Paradise series 3 ending ahead***

Your first look at Beyond Paradise series 4 (Credit: BBC)

When is Beyond Paradise series 4 out?

Beyond Paradise series 4 premieres in March 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The BBC confirmed in a press release that the new run is “coming later this month”.

Filming began in July last year, with Red Planet Pictures teasing: “We’re back in Shipton Abbott! Filming has begun this week on the brand-new series of #BeyondParadise.

“Expect plenty of puzzling twists and turns as the team gear up for another series full of mystery, humour, and heart on the sunny shores of Devon and Cornwall.”

While its Caribbean sibling needs a body every week, Beyond Paradise thrives on everything from murders and robberies to kidnappings and local folklore – all while balancing Humphrey and Martha’s fostering hopes and Esther’s complicated love life.

There’s every reason this one could run and run.

What is series 4 about?

Series 4 promises another mix of mystery and mischief.

According to the BBC, “new mysteries and puzzling cases await DI Humphrey Goodman and the team in Shipton Abbott”.

The synopsis teases a novelist who predicts their own death, a magical night of Dark Morris that turns sinister, a stolen treasure map that resurfaces, and even rumours of a vengeful mermaid lurking offshore.

Away from the crime scenes, Humphrey and Martha attempt to settle into married life – but a looming decision could shake the station.

“Humphrey wrestles with an impossible decision that may change the lives of everyone at the station forever,” the BBC hints.

Is he really considering leaving? We’re not ready for that conversation.

Series 4 has a stacked guest cast (Credit: BBC/Joss Barrett)

Who’s in the Beyond Paradise series 4 cast?

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton return as Humphrey and Martha.

Also back are:

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams

Eva Feiler as Lucy Thompson

Phil Daniels as Marvelous Harris

Guest cast revealed

Series 4’s guest list is packed.

Melanie Walters (Gavin and Stacey) is set to appear, alongside Susan George, known to EastEnders viewers as Margaret Walker.

Other guest stars include:

Vincent Franklin (Happy Valley, The Thick of It)

Colin McFarlane (The War Between the Land and the Sea, The Dark Knight)

Michael Cochrane (The Archers)

Alex Macqueen (The Inbetweeners)

Tristan Sturrock (Poldark)

Andrea Lowe (Sherwood)

Rachel Cassidy (Downton Abbey)

Emily Stott (Foundation)

Rina Mahoney (Happy Valley)

Susan Penhaligon (A Fine Romance)

James Clay (MobLand)

Kenneth Collard (Cuckoo)

Narinda Samra (Ackley Bridge)

More names are expected to be announced.

What happened at the end of Beyond Paradise series 3?

The series 3 finale revolved around Lucy Thompson’s disappearance. Humphrey eventually uncovered that she’d been in the wrong place at the wrong time after Trent Morgan stole drugs from dealer Steve Banley. In retaliation, Steve kidnapped Trent’s mother – and Lucy was bundled into the van too.

All were rescued, but it was another reminder that Shipton Abbott’s quiet façade rarely lasts.

Elsewhere, Humphrey and Martha said a bittersweet goodbye to foster child Rosie when her mum was ready to take her home. They had hoped for more time – and perhaps, one day, adoption.

Esther, despite clear feelings, turned Archie down again, unwilling to risk heartbreak after years of keeping her guard up.

And Kelby? He ended the season with a new friendship… and a dog.

The family said a bittersweet farewell to foster child Rosie (Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barrett)

Will there be a Christmas special in 2026?

Nothing has been confirmed… yet.

However, the show has delivered a festive special for the past three years, typically returning in December after its spring run.

If history repeats itself, expect another Christmas mystery in Shipton Abbott.

Beyond Paradise series 1 to 3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

