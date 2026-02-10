Death in Paradise makers bag rights to ‘relentless’ new thriller after intense bidding war

It’s Not What You Think, a “sinister” new psychological thriller from the production company behind Death in Paradise, is officially in development.

Red Planet Pictures is behind a long list of major BBC and ITV dramas, including Death in Paradise and its spin-offs, Dickensian, and Hustle.

Now, the company has secured the rights to a brand-new thriller — one that reportedly sparked a competitive bidding war from multiple broadcasters.

Billed as a “jaw-dropping thriller” from a best-selling author, It’s Not What You Think is still in its early stages. Here’s everything we know so far.

It’s Not What You Think is being produced by the same team behind Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

What is It’s Not What You Think about?

It’s Not What You Think follows Nadeeka, who becomes convinced that her partner Jamie is having an affair.

“She knows the tell-tale signs. She’s been here before. You think you know who you can trust,” the book’s synopsis reads.

When Jamie claims to be working late, Nadeeka is certain he’s lying — and she’s determined to catch him out.

But when she comes home to confront him, everything changes.

“The house has become a crime scene,” the blurb continues. “Jamie is dead.”

From there, Nadeeka crosses paths with DCI Lauren Caldwell. As the two women conduct parallel investigations, they’re pulled down “dark, sinister and diverging paths” in a race against time.

“Everyone has a secret, but only one person knows the truth… and none of what emerges is what you think.”

Does it have a release date?

No release date has been announced at the time of writing.

This is an early-stage project, and with no cast or broadcaster confirmed yet, it may be some time before it reaches screens. A late 2026 release is possible, but 2027 currently feels more realistic.

The book will be released in March this year (Credit: Harper Collins)

Is It’s Not What You Think based on a book?

Yes — and the book hasn’t even been released yet.

The series is based on Clare Mackintosh’s upcoming novel of the same name, which will be published on March 26, 2026.

Mackintosh, a former police officer and best-selling crime author, has described it as her “most ambitious thriller yet”.

Belinda Campbell, co-CEO of Red Planet Pictures, said: “Clare is a best-selling author for a reason – taking readers on a rollercoaster ride of twists and turns and pulling the rug from you when you least expect it; and this is no exception.”

Cast details for It’s Not What You Think

No casting announcements have been made so far.

It’s not yet known who will play Nadeeka, DCI Lauren Caldwell, or Jamie. However, we do know that Kam Odedra — who has written episodes of Hijack and All Her Fault — is adapting the novel for television.

Where will It’s Not What You Think air?

A broadcaster has not yet been confirmed.

Given Red Planet Pictures’ close working relationship with both the BBC and ITV, it’s widely expected to land on one of those channels — though no official announcement has been made.

More details are expected later this year.

Read more: The best movies you can stream for free on BBC iPlayer now

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?