Julie Reinger is stepping away from her role on the BBC after gracing television screens for nearly three decades.

Today (March 28) will be her final day on Look East. Julie joined the broadcasting network in 1999, and now thinks it’s the “right time to go”.

She was ‘so nervous’ when she started presenting on the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Julie Reinger quits BBC after 26 years

Julie, who kick-started her BBC career as a newsroom assistant, penned an emotional goodbye ahead of her last day.

In the farewell note written for the BBC, the weather presenter said: “This is surreal. Look East has been a huge part of my life.”

The news presenter confessed she was nervous about filling Ivor Moores’ shoes, who presented the weather before her.

“Those first broadcasts, I was so nervous because I was taking over from the lovely Ivor Moores, who the audience loved, and he was such a good meteorologist,” she recalled.

Reflecting on her decision to leave the show, Julie wrote: “It’s a big decision to leave, and not one I’ve made easily, but it felt the time was right to say goodbye. It’s been 26 years of my life – that’s quite a chapter.”

Julie Reinger ‘deeply’ cares about the weather (Credit: BBC)

She ‘deeply’ cares about the weather

Unlike her predecessor, Julie isn’t a trained meteorologist, but she loved her job nonetheless.

Julie explained: “I may not be a meteorologist, but I care deeply about the weather. Everybody talks about it and now more than ever, when it comes to reporting on climate change.”

She added: “But that said, I do think the forecast, at the end of the programme, is an opportunity for some fun and laughter too.”

Her career as a forecast reporter was nothing short of adventure, as she recalled some of her trickiest and challenging assignments.

“I did a lot of forecasts on ice, when we had the rink right outside The Forum, that’s always a challenge – you’ve not only got to remember what you’re saying, and talk to time, you’ve got to stay on two feet,” Julie said.

She added: “There were forecasts where I was getting on and off boats, with a lot to remember whilst trying not to fall in. I’ve done forecasts coming down the river, I’ve had forecasts on trains, on big wheels, just so many lovely memories.”

The weather presenter concluded her note by saying she’ll “miss my Look East family and the people watching and listening, very, very much”.

