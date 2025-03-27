BBC legend and EastEnders star Robin White dies aged 73

Composer and one-time EastEnders star Robin White has died, aged 73. The conductor and arranger’s work has been played extensively on BBC Classic FM and Radio 2, and he conducted several orchestras, concerts and ensembles across the country.

In December 2002, he appeared on an episode of EastEnders, alongside his choir, Alban Voices.

Legendary composer and EastEnders star Robin White dies aged 73

The news of White’s death was reported on his website, robinwhite-music.com, the front page of which is emblazoned with the message: “Robin White died in March 2025. This site will stay up as a memorial to this remarkable man.”

X account The Classical Crescendo also reported the sad news. “Renowned conductor and arranger Robin White has passed away at 73,” the outlet wrote. “A student of Vernon Handley, White was celebrated for his light-music and outdoor concerts, particularly at National Trust sites. His recordings remain a staple on Classic FM.”

Born in 1942, White trained at Imperial College and the Royal College of Music in London.

He subsequently became one of the country’s most accomplished conductors and composers, holding concerts at National Trust properties all over the UK. And, between his incredible work within the Classical Music industry, he also found time to appear in an episode of the BBC‘s biggest soap opera too.

When did Robin White appear on EastEnders?

The musician appeared on an episode of EastEnders in 2002. He was accompanied by his choir, Alban Voices. He formed the group with his late wife Frieda, over 20 years ago. They take their name from St. Alban’s Abbey, where they first began.

In 2023, the group released the album American Choral Classics, which consists of the UK composer’s take on American classical music. In January this year, he also conducted the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra. This Is London described the event as “Triumph at Sinfonia Smith Square.”

