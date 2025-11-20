BBC’s drama Time renewed for series 3 as BAFTA-winning British star joins the cast

Time is rightly getting the green light for series 3 – and this time, the always dependable David Tennant is stepping into the mix as a prison officer in a young offenders’ institution.

BBC One confirmed this week that Jimmy McGovern’s acclaimed anthology is returning after the huge success of its first two runs. The debut series, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham as prisoner and long-standing prison officer, landed in 2021 and scooped a clutch of awards, including BAFTAs for Leading Actor and Mini-Series.

Series 2 arrived in 2023, shifting the focus to a women’s prison with Jodie Whittaker and Bella Ramsey leading the cast. Now, with Tennant joining the line-up, here’s what you need to know about Time series 3 on BBC One.

David Tennant will play the lead character in Time series 3 (Credit: BBC)

Is there a series 3 of Time?

BBC One has now confirmed that a series 3 of Time has been commissioned. This in the same week as the Line of Duty news. The Beeb are in their top tier drama era, and we’re here for it!

It is written by multi-award-winning screenwriter Jimmy McGovern, known for his work on Unforgivable, Cracker, and The Street. Shook’s Samuel Bailey acts as co-writer.

Andrew Morrissey, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Fiction, said: “It is a privilege to be making a third series of Time with such a fantastic team. We are excited to introduce the audience to a whole new part of the prison system. Once we started the research, we knew there were stories that demanded to be told.”

What’s the plot?

This time, the drama takes place in a young offenders’ institution (YOI), and will explore the impact of locking up teenagers and the effects on those who look after them.

Prison Chaplain Marie-Louise is back as the only recurring character in all three series. She arrives in the YOI having lost her faith.

The BBC tells us: “When tragedy strikes within the prison, Marie-Louise clashes with veteran officer Bailey, a man in the midst of his own crisis. Bailey knows more about the circumstances that led to this major incident – but will he come clean before the guilt gets too much?”

Meanwhile, two teenage young offenders, Peter and James, struggle through the terrifying first weeks and months of their incarceration. James must face his broken parents after an unforgivable act of violence, while Peter must tell the truth about the death of an innocent man…

The pair forge an unlikely friendship which will shape their futures. But, in an increasingly unstable environment, is change ever possible?

Siobhan Finneran returns as prison chaplain Marie-Louise in Time (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes will it be?

Like the previous two series, Time series 3 will be three episodes of one hour each. Reader, the series are never long enough.

The show will air on both BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and BritBox.

Robert Schildhouse, President of BritBox, said: “With Jimmy McGovern and Sam Bailey’s masterful writing and an exceptional cast coming together, this third season will be a must-watch.”

Who’s in the cast of Time series 3?

Time series 3 will star David Tennant as Prison Officer Bailey. He barely needs an introduction, but TV fans will know him for Broadchurch, Rivals, Good Omens, The Hack, Staged, and countless other respected performances. Of course, he played The Doctor in Doctor Who (0n and off) between 2005 and 2022.

Happy valley favourite Siobhan Finneran reprises her role as Marie-Louise, a prison chaplain. She is the only character that will have appeared in series 1 to 3 of Time.

Series creator and writer Jimmy McGovern said: “Siobhan Finneran is back! And we’ve got a wonderful leading man in David Tennant. And a brilliant director in Paul Whittington. I think it’s going to be wonderful.”

Jimmy McGovern has written another series of Time – and not before time! (Credit: BBC)

How to watch Time, and when does series 3 start?

Time series 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer and BritBox now.

Series 3 is expected to drop in 2026.

Where is it filmed?

Filming is set to kick off in Belfast later this year – no surprise, really, given the city has quietly become one of the busiest production hubs in the UK.

In recent months alone, Trespasses, Blue Lights and the much-anticipated Line of Duty series 7 have all been shooting there.

It marks a change of scene for Time, too. The first series was shot in Shrewsbury Prison and around Liverpool, while series 2 stayed rooted in Liverpool and its surrounding areas.

