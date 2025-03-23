This City is Ours star Sean Bean on overcoming ‘biggest’ fear: ‘I drank through it’

Sean Bean will soon be back on screens – although it doesn’t feel like he’s ever not on the box – in new BBC One mob drama This City is Ours.

Likened to The Sopranos on Merseyside, Sean plays lead character Ronnie Phelan, the head of a Scouse crime gang.

Although set and filmed in Liverpool, some scenes are also located in Spain. In previous years, that might have presented a problem for the now 65-year-old actor.

However, in an August 2022 interview with The Guardian, Sean explained how he’d managed to overcome his ‘biggest’ fear: flying.

Sean Bean plays crime boss Ronnie Phelan in This City is Ours (Credit: BBC YouTube)

‘I was almost in tears’

Asked about a scene for BBC series Marriage filmed on a plane, Sean admitted to his phobia. However, he reasoned he felt fine about production as he was aware he wasn’t actually on a plane, but a set instead.

Nonetheless, he reflected: “I did fear flying for a long time. I’d grip the armrest, almost in tears.”

Sean went on to detail how he coped with his fear. He continued: “I used to have to have a lot to drink before I even got on the plane, then a lot to drink on it. By the time I got off, it was shocking.”

I used to have to have a lot to drink before I even got on the plane, then a lot to drink on it.

However, Sean’s fears ultimately melted away. He added: “But suddenly, around 9/11, there was all this talk of possible attacks on planes and long-range missiles from terrorists. I thought, why am I worrying about engine failure if there’s all this going off? And somehow I got over it. I still can’t stand turbulence but I’m much better now, thank God.”

Sean Bean: ‘It was shocking’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Mid-air altercation reports

Meanwhile, in March 2020, Sean denied tabloid report claims he allegedly threw a glass at his wife Ashley Moore during an in-flight row.

The alleged incident occurred during a flight from Vancouver to London.

According to The Sun at the time, Sean and his fifth wife were in next-door beds in the middle of the cabin when tensions are said to have risen.

Additionally, it was claimed a full glass of wine was poured into Sean’s lap.

However, a representative is said to have told Metro: “No wine was drunk, no wine was poured and no glass was thrown. They did have a disagreement but that’s the extent of the story.”

Read more: Sean Bean in new BBC crime drama This City Is Ours: Plot, cast and release date

This City is Ours begins on BBC One on Sunday 23 March at 9pm.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.