Line of Duty is officially returning for series 7 – yes, really – after five years of rumours, hopeful hints and all of us manifesting it in the shower every morning. BBC One has finally put fans out of their misery.

The signs have been there for ages: the cast were keen, creator Jed Mercurio was keen, and, let’s be honest, viewers have been practically begging for more AC-12 action. Now it’s confirmed – the fictional anti-corruption unit will be back on the hunt for bent coppers.

It’s exactly the kind of boost we needed in these gloomy, post–Blue Lights days. So, what can we expect from Line of Duty series 7? Here’s everything we know so far.

Look at the wee babies! A young Martin Compston and Vicky McClure in the first series of Line of Duty in 2012 (Credit: BBC One)

Is there a series 7 of Line of Duty?

BBC One has finally confirmed that Line of Duty is returning for series 7 – and filming is set to kick off any day now.

It’s hardly a shock that fans have been clamouring for more. The drama remains one of the most gripping crime shows ever to hit British TV, turning creator Jed Mercurio into a household name and becoming the ultimate water-cooler obsession when it launched back in 2012. Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston rocketed to stardom almost overnight – which is part of the reason locking everyone in for a seventh season has taken so long.

Series 6 aired in 2021 and was billed by the BBC as the show’s swan song. But with viewers split over that finale, the appetite for more AC-12 action never died down. Now, at long last, they’re getting exactly what they asked for.

Creator, writer and executive producer Jed Mercurio said: “Everyone involved in Line of Duty feels enormous gratitude to the show’s fans. We’re privileged to have had so many of you follow the ups and downs of AC-12 over six previous seasons. And we couldn’t be more delighted to be returning for a seventh. Corruption in this country is supposed to have come to an end while Line of Duty was off air so I’ve been forced to use my imagination.”

What is the plot?

In Line of Duty series 7, AC-12 has been “disbanded and rebranded”. They are now called the Inspectorate of Police Standards.

BBC One tells us: “Anti-corruption work has never been more difficult. And, in this challenging climate, Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming, and Ted Hastings are assigned their most sensitive case so far.”

We’re introduced to potential new villain Detective Inspector Dominic Gough. He’s a “charismatic officer” getting kudos for taking down a string of organised crime gangs. But he stands accused of abusing his position of trust to act by acting in a sexually predatory manner. But is Gough’s case a deliberate distraction from a bigger threat still operating in the shadows?

They’re sucking on diesel! (Credit: BBC)

Who’s in the cast of Line of Duty series 7?

Martin Compston, 41, returns as Steve Arnott, a role he’s played since the very first series in 2012. Since appearing in the award-winning show, the Scottish actor has TV shows including The Rig, Vigil, Traces, and Our House. He’ll soon replace Richard Armitage in the upcoming series 2 of Red Eye.

Talking about the series returning, Martin Compston said: “Line of Duty has been a job of a lifetime. Not only in terms of the show’s success… But the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with I now call some of my closest friends. I can’t wait to pull the waistcoat on again and get the team back together.”

Nottingham-born Vicky McClure, 42, is back as Kate Fleming. She’s also been in the series from the very first episode. She’s also known for This Is England, Trigger Point, Broadchurch, Alex Ryder, and the recent thriller Insomnia.

She said: “It goes without saying I’m so excited Line of Duty is back! Can’t wait to work with Jed, Martin and Adrian again. Belfast, we’ll see you soon!”

Saving the best for last, the legend that is Adrian Dunbar reprises his role as Ted Hastings. The Northern-Irish actor, 67, is known for his long career in TV and film but, most recently, he’s appeared as the titular hero in Ridley.

Adrian Dunbar added: “As we count down the AC-12 days of Christmas what a joy it is to know that the Three Amigos will be back filming together next year. Delighted with the news and looking forward to those mercurial twists and turns.”

BBC One has not yet announced who will be playing Detective Inspector Dominic Gough. More cast announcements will follow in due course.

Where is it filmed?

The new series will start filming in Belfast in spring 2026.

Series 1 was filmed in Birmingham, but subsequent series were filmed primarily in Northern Ireland. However, the show is set in an unnamed city.

Dream detective team Kate and Steve will be back in Line of Duty series 7 (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes is it?

The new series will be six parts of one hour each. We already know this won’t be long enough.

Series 1 of Line of Duty was five instalments, but all subsequent series were six episodes – apart from series 6 which was an extra special seven hours. All series are still available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.

All the clues series 7 of Line of Duty was happening

Fans have had good reason to hope, as there have been several ‘clues’ that the iconic series would be returning one day.

In August 2024, Adrian Dunbar revealed he’d be up for returning to his role of Supt Ted Hastings. Despite the fact the force ‘retired’ him at the end of series 6.

The actor said: “We all want another series. We filmed our last series in lockdown, which meant we didn’t get to do anything other than work, so we’re really keen to get together for one last hurrah.”

More recently, Adrian appeared to confirm a series 7 of Line of Duty was definitely going ahead. He told The Times: “We’re really excited about getting our hands on a Line of Duty script, to see what happens to us.”

Det Supt Ian Buckells – played by Nigel Boyle, second from right – was unmasked as the unlikely arch-villain H (Credit: BBC)

What happened in series 6?

The police drama still holds the crown as the most-watched British series of the 21st century, gripping millions across six tense seasons as AC-12 dug deep into corruption within the force. With superintendent Ted Hastings, DC Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott leading the charge, the hunt for the shadowy figure known only as “H” turned them into three of the most iconic TV characters of their era.

Series 6 finally pulled back the curtain on the so-called Fourth Man, revealing the bumbling Det Supt Ian Buckells – played by Nigel Boyle – as the unlikely mastermind behind the chaos. It was a huge moment, drawing in a massive 13 million viewers and smashing records.

Still, plenty of fans voiced their frustration afterwards, calling the big reveal “disappointing” and even an “anti-climax”.

Read more: Vicky McClure: Ultimate profile of the Trigger Point star, including career, and director husband

Line of Duty series 1 to 6 are currently available to watch for free on BBC iPlayer. Series 7 is coming in 2026.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be counting down the days until Line of Duty series 7 is on our screens?