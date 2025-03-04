Line of Duty star Martin Compston shares series 7 news: ‘We’d be gutted if he killed any of us off’

Line of Duty legend Martin Compston has revealed a major update on series 7 of the hit BBC show.

The iconic drama was last aired in 2021, following the end of its sixth series. However, fans have been longing for the show to make a comeback.

And now, star Martin – who plays DI Steve Arnott – has addressed whether or not the show will make a comeback…

Line of Duty fans are hoping for a return (Credit: BBC)

Martin Compston on Line of Duty return

Martin’s a firm favourite on the hugely popular police anti-corruption show. He’s played DI Steve Arnott since the very first series in 2012.

The rest of the AC-12 team is made up of Steve, DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar).

And in a recent interview, Martin revealed that the future of Line of Duty rests entirely in creator Jed Mercurio’s hands.

According to Martin, the future of the show is down to its creator (Credit: BBC)

Martin reveals he’d be ‘gutted’ if character was killed off

As The Sun reports, he said: “I trust Jed implicitly and, if he decided it wasn’t right for it to come back, then so be it.”

Martin then went on to reveal he hopes his character doesn’t get killed off. He shared: “If he decided to kill any of us off, we’d be gutted.”

He added: “We’d only do it for what’s best for the show, and if that was his decision, then that would be it. What’s great about it at the moment is we’re not planning on doing it, but it’s nice knowing it’s ‘out there’. That’s a lovely feeling.”

‘A movie just wouldn’t make sense’

As for a Line of Duty movie, Martin doesn’t think it would work as “you’d need to do a five-part movie and release them all at the same time”.

He explained how Line of Duty needs a “six-hour set up” as they “need to find the story”. As a result, Martin thinks they “couldn’t do it in two hours”.

He added: “Line of Duty’s series finales alone are usually 9- minutes long. And that’s just one out of six episodes.” Martin then said: “A movie for us just wouldn’t make sense.”

Read more: Martin Compston’s softer side in Mayflies and personal life with wife Tianna Flynn

So do you want a new Line of Duty series? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.