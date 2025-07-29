Line of Duty’s future finally revealed by actor Adrian Dunbar as fans left divided: ‘Please no more’

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has appeared to confirm a brand-new series of the iconic police drama is going ahead.

The BBC show was last aired in 2021, following the end of its sixth series. However, since the somewhat divisive ending, many fans have wondered if this was truly the end for AC-12.

In the final episode, which was watched by millions, long-running villain H was finally unmasked as Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle.

And now, Adrian – who played Superintendent Ted Hastings – has suggested that a new series could be coming soon…

A new series is on its way, according to fans (Credit: BBC)

Line of Duty new series ‘confirmed’ by star

Adrian Dunbar’s a firm favourite on the hugely popular police anti-corruption show Line of Duty. He’s played the legendary Ted Hastings since the very first series in 2012.

The rest of the AC-12 team is made up of DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure). And since the show aired its sixth series in 2021, fans have been longing for the show to make a comeback.

But now, in a recent interview, Adrian has addressed rumours of a seventh series. And he seemed to confirm it is on its way!

The actor plays Ted on the BBC show (Credit: BBC)

Adrian and Line of Duty team ‘have talked to BBC’

“We’re really excited about getting our hands on a Line of Duty script, to see what happens to us,” he told The Times.

Adrian added: “Jed [Mercurio, creator of Line of Duty] is writing. We’ve talked to the BBC. It is down to the BBC to make an announcement, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that next year we’ll be working on a new series.

We’re really excited about getting our hands on a Line of Duty script, to see what happens to us.

“No doubt Jed will think of some interesting twists and turns. We are as much in the dark as you are.”

Fans react to Line of Duty news

It’s fair to say fans were left divided by Adrian’s update about Line of Duty’s future. One person declared online: “It’s over, MOVE ON.”

Someone else added: “Line of Duty is a classic example of having a good storyline and then stretching it out too far. It became obvious they had no idea how to close. And now they want an encore… Don’t think so!”

A third then penned: “Please no more it ran its course and the last two series were terrible!”

However, other fans shared their excitement: “Wonderful news, best show ever.” Another person chimed in: “Brilliant!”

Read more: Line of Duty star Martin Compston shares series 7 news: ‘We’d be gutted if he killed any of us off’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.