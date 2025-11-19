Suranne Jones’ BBC thriller Doctor Foster ‘will return’ for series 3 next year

Doctor Foster fans have every reason to get excited, as the latest word is that the BBC One thriller is gearing up for a long-awaited return in 2026 with series 3.

Suranne Jones is expected to step back into the role of the ultimate woman scorned. Doctor Foster’s series 3 is reportedly “in the works” after an eight-year break from our screens. And the timing couldn’t be juicier, arriving in the same week the BBC confirmed Line of Duty is also coming back for a series 7.

Viewers will remember just how massive Doctor Foster was when it first aired in 2015 and 2017 – a gripping showcase for its powerhouse cast, including Suranne, Bertie Carvel, Jodie Comer, Victoria Hamilton and Adam James.

Now, after almost a decade away, Suranne and the gang are said to be heading back to set for a hugely anticipated series 3. Here’s everything we know so far.

Suranne Jones as Gemma Foster in Doctor Foster (Credit: BBC One)

Is there a series 3 of Doctor Foster on BBC One?

A series 3 of Doctor Foster is ‘in the works’, according to recent reports, with Vigil star Suranne Jones set to return as the iconic leading lady Dr Gemma Foster.

It’s been eight long years since we last saw the character on screen. Since then, fans have never stopped hoping for more episodes.

According to The Sun newspaper, cast and crew will start filming Doctor Foster series 3 in 2026, “with a view to it potentially airing at the end of 2026 or early 2027”.

The story said: “There was always a sense of unfinished business with Doctor Foster, as the storyline could easily roll on and on.”

In 2019, Doctor Foster’s creator Mike Bartlett told RadioTimes.com that the series could well return in the future. He said: “There’s something going on with Gemma Foster. I think there’s more capacity to that character than I know. I love that. Do you know what I mean? If I ever went back to her I think I’d find something that I hadn’t seen before.”

On writing a third series, he added: “Only if there’s a story that I want to tell, and I feel like it’s as important and vital as the other two [seasons].”

What is it about?

The BBC One drama introduced GP Gemma Foster, who seemed to have it all. Until she found out her husband Simon was cheating on her. In fact, he had a mistress who was pregnant with his child.

The subsequent drama focused on Gemma’s heartbreak turned anger, as she took revenge on her cheating husband, played by Bertie Carvel.

The second series picked up a few years later. Simon was then living with his new wife Kate, played by Jodie Comer, who

The upcoming series 3 is said to focus on Gemma’s son Tom. Although he was a teenager in the last season, he’s an adult now, and “returns to the fractious family home as an adult”.

Series 2 ended with Tom, played by Tom Taylor, running away from his warring parents. And nobody could blame him.

Bertie Carvel as lying, cheating [bleep] Simon in Doctor Foster (Credit: BBC One)

How can I watch Doctor Foster?

The first two series of Doctor Foster are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Series 1 landed back in 2015, with season 2 following in 2017. Both became huge hits, with everyone wandering what on earth revenge-seeking missile Gemma would do to her cheating estranged husband next. Dare we say, we actually started feeling sorry for Simon as Gemma’s behaviour became more and more unhinged.

A spin-off series called Life aired on the BBC in 2020, following Doctor Foster character Anna Baker, played by Victoria Hamilton. She was one of Gemma’s neighbours, and also had a lying cheating husband. In the spin-off, she’d reinvented herself as Belle Stone.

Series 1 and 2 were both five episodes.

Which cast will be returning in Doctor Foster series 3?

It simply wouldn’t be Doctor Foster without Suranne Jones at the centre of the storm, so it’s no shock she’s set to return.

What the BBC hasn’t confirmed yet, however, is whether Bertie Carvel or Jodie Comer will be stepping back into their roles.

And dare we say it – we’d love to see Gemma Foster with a sizzling new love interest this time around. As ever, we’ll bring you more updates the moment they land.

