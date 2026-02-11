Vigil series 3 is coming soon and we have the first pictures of Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie in ‘most high-stakes mission yet’

Vigil is returning with a much-anticipated series 3, and the BBC has just dropped some teaser images from the set. We’ve got all the insider info on the plot, actors, location, and possible start date.

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie will be back as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre. And this time they’ll be facing their “most high-stakes mission yet” (and the coldest).

The partners in crime – and in love – are returning with a brand new mystery, and it’s currently in production. Here’s everything you need to know about Vigil series 3 on BBC One.

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie return as Amy Silva and Kirsten Longacre in Vigil series 3 (Credit: BBC One)

Is there a Vigil series 3?

Good news for fans of Vigil, as there WILL be a series 3. Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie will return as partners DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre.

This time, their new case takes them to a remote Arctic research station. There they must investigate the murder of a member of a covert British special forces mission.

The synopsis tells us: “Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line.”

Writer Tom Edge explained: “In our third season we travel to the frozen north. This is where the world’s great powers are competing to secure advantages as the ice melts.

“With a brilliant cast and crew assembling to make the show, we hope to deliver an epic investigation that shines a light on issues that will shape the world we all live in. This series grapples with the issues that will define tomorrow’s world. These issues include melting ice caps, conflict over resources, energy wars, and lives put at risk in pursuit of peace and profits.”

DCI Silva, DS Robertson, and DI Longacre investigate the murder of a member of a covert British special forces mission (Credit: BBC One)

When’s the start date?

The third series started filming in Scotland and Svalbard in September 2025. Filming has now wrapped.

Series three of Vigil will be coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year. Series one and two can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

Vigil series 1, set on a nuclear submarine called HMS Vigil, aired in August 2021. Series 2 came in December 2023. It saw the detectives investigate when a weapons test turned deadly.

So the Beeb has often made us wait at least two years between series. Although this is probably a result of Suranne and Rose’s busy schedules.

Is Vigil any good?

Well, millions of viewers can’t be wrong, can they? The BBC report that “Vigil is one of the UK’s most successful dramas this decade”.

It was nominated for Best Drama Series at the 2022 BAFTA Television Awards. It went on to win the International Emmy for Best Drama Series.

Series two launched to nearly nine million viewers. It was in the BBC’s top three most watched dramas of the year.

And, of course, the guest cast – which has included Dougray Scott, Adam James, Shaun Evans, and Martin Compston – doesn’t hurt either.

Shetland actor Steven Miller joins the cast of Vigil series 3 (Credit: BBC One)

Who returns in the cast of Vigil series 3?

Leading actors Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie will be back as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre to solve another tricky case. Suranne Jones – best known for Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack, and Coronation Street – said: “I can’t wait to return to Vigil series three, see our brilliant team in Scotland and work with Rose again. I’m sure it will be a thrill of a ride.”

Meanwhile, Rose Leslie added: “I can’t wait to get stuck into another season of Vigil, to work with the wonderful Suranne Jones again and our brilliant crew. And this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what’s set to be Vigil’s most high-stakes mission yet!”

Rose is famous for playing Ygritte in the acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones. She recently appeared in Miss Austen opposite Keeley Hawes.

The Bay’s Gary Lewis will return to reprise his role as Detective Superintendent Robertson. He’s appeared in all three series of Vigil so far.

Little Disasters’ Dominic Mafham returns as Sir Ian Downin. Deadwater Fell’s Orla Russell also returns as Poppy, Amy and Kirsten’s daughter.

DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre travel to a remote Arctic research station to investigate the death of a covert British special forces member [Credit: BBC]

Who is new in the cast?

The new cast for the third series includes Derek Riddell – although nothing has been revealed about his character yet. Happy Valley fans will know him as Catherine’s ex-husband Richard Cawood, as well as Richie Gulliver in Crime.

In 2019, he portrayed Chris Brooks in series 5 of Shetland. It’s not the first time Chris has worked with Suranne Jones, either. He portrayed Captain Sutherland in Gentleman Jack.

Steven Miller, who recently played the villain in Dept. Q, has also joined the cast of Vigil series 3.

Other names announced include Norwegian actor Jeppe Beck Laursen, Artificial Breathing star Tornike Gogrichiani, Belgravia: The Next Chapter’s Benjamin Wainwright, and The Old Man’s Artur Zai Barrera are also confirmed.

Also joining the cast are: Mood’s Jordan Duvigneau, Hijack’s Kaisa Hammarlund, FBI: International’s Adam Fidusiewicz, DI Ray’s Naomi Yang, In Bruges’ Eric Godon, Karen Pirie’s Conor Berry, and Rebus’ Amy Manson.

Completing the ensemble cast are:

A Thousand Blows’ Jason Tobin.

All of You’s Steven Cree.

Endeavour’s Killian Coyle.

Fifteen Love’s Alma Prelec.

Shetland’s Dawn Sievewright.

Crime’s Shereen Cutkelvin.

Red Eye’s Danusia Samal.

Hijack’s Kaisa Hammarlund.

How many episodes is it? How can I watch it?

Vigil series 3 will be six episodes of one hour each.

This follows the same format as series 1 and 2, which are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Rose Leslie looks rather chilly as Kirsten Longacre (Credit: BBC One)

Where was Vigil series 3 filmed?

In September 2025, the BBC announced that production for the third series was underway in Svalbard and Scotland.

Vigil series 1 was filmed largely in Scotland, with series 2 set in the fictional Middle Eastern country of Wudyan – which was recreated in Morocco.

The upcoming series 3 is being filmed in Svalbard. Previously known as Spitsbergen or Spitzbergen, it’s a frosty Norwegian archipelago that lies at the border of the Arctic Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.

Jake Lushington, executive producer for World Productions, says: “We are thrilled to be kicking off filming series three of Vigil with Suranne and Rose in the epic arctic landscapes of Svalbard. We welcome our most multi-national cast to date, as well as featuring new and established Scottish talent.”

Series one and two of Vigil are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Vigil series 3 is on the way.