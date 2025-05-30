BBC Celebrity Traitors in chaos as script leaked, filming disrupted and show bosses ‘so angry’

Months before the BBC series kicks off, Celebrity Traitors has already faced a huge blow as a major leak has threatened to reveal spoilers.

Earlier this month, after keeping it under wraps, the BBC finally revealed the UK’s first Celebrity Traitors lineup. It was also announced that the show would launch in the autumn.

However, with so much secrecy surrounding the show, Celebrity Traitors has been thrown into chaos after a pap named Ash took to his TikTok page and posted a page of the script.

The Celebrity Traitors lineup has been revealed (Credit: BBC)

BBC Celebrity Traitors disrupted

After doing so, Ash has now claimed that the show’s production company has given him a cease and desist letter.

“Last week I asked you if you wanted to see a page of the Traitors script,” he said before showing his following a blurry copy of the script.

He continued: “I was read the riot act, I was handed what they call a cease and desist by the production company, they claimed I was breaching their data protection and privacy by being in a public place taking pictures of them filming.

Ash insisted that production “potentially” wanted him to leave so they could “carry on filming in secret”.

He insisted he had “never dealt with a production company so angry that I was there”, claiming it was “unreal”.

“To be honest, the video that I put up was in a bitter attempt that they might see it and just leave me alone because studio Lambeth really did make me feel that I shouldn’t be there,” Ash added.

The celebrity photographer declared he refused to leave, despite finding the whole experience unpleasant.

He did confess, however, that he will be returning to shoot Traitors. That said, he has no plans to “rush back”.

A spokesperson reacted after filming was disrupted (Credit: BBC)

‘No one wants to ruin such a popular show’

After filming was disrupted earlier this week during one of the challenges, a Studio Lambert spokesperson spoke out.

“No one wants to ruin such a popular show, loved for its surprises, by having photos released which give away storylines,” they said.

“The producers will always put viewers’ enjoyment of the series first and guard against spoilers.”

The star-studded lineup includes the likes of Kate Garraway, Alan Carr, and Paloma Faith, to name a few.

