This morning’s instalment of BBC Breakfast paused to pay tribute to a well-known star after his death this week.

Hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay reflected on the “familiar face’s” long career after news of his passing aged 92.

The two brought in guests and shared memories of beloved cricket star Dicky Bird after his death on Tuesday (September 23).

Sally and Jon were joined by guests who paid tribute to Dickie via videolink (Credit: BBC)

BBC tributes to Dickie Bird

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of BBC Breakfast (September 24), Sally and Jon praised one of “cricket’s most famous characters”.

Jon added: “Such a familiar face for so long throughout his career, he earned the admiration of players and fans alike.

“We’ll hear from some of them in just a moment, but first, let’s have a look back at Dickie’s incredible career.”

The early morning programme then aired a slideshow of images and showed Dickie’s star-studded career in the spotlight.

He was such a huge character

Sally and Jon brought on guests to discuss Dickie’s life on BBC Breakfast, with cricketers David Gower and Graham Gooch sharing memories.

“Good morning to both of you. David, shall we start with you? I mean, we just saw some clips there. It’s hard to know where to begin. He was such a huge character and presence for so long,” Jon added.

David said that Dickie was “the first celebrity umpire in many ways”. “Any hint of trouble, he would smile and giggle, just gently deal with it. And everyone was his friend.”

The guests paid tribute to the late Dickie Bird (Credit: BBC)

Who is Dickie Bird?

Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird passed away peacefully at home, it was announced on Tuesday. He was a legendary former cricket umpire and also played for both Yorkshire and Leicestershire.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club said in a statement: “He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy, and a legion of admirers across generations.

“He will be truly missed by all at the club, having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here.”

