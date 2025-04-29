BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay announces ‘sad news’ as fans rush to support him

BBC Breakfast host Jon Kay had fans rallying around with support after he announced a former guest on the BBC show had died.

In an emotional post, Jon recalled meeting Dave Smith in 2021, who at the time was the only person in the world to have had Covid for 300 days straight.

However, Dave’s “health deteriorated” over the past year and the pub and club performer sadly died earlier this month aged 76.

Jon revealed a guest on the show has died (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast host Jon Kay announces ‘sad’ death

On Tuesday (April 29) Jon shared an emotional post on Instagram announcing the “sad news” that Dave Smith passed away.

Dave appeared on BBC Breakfast in 2021 where he shared with Jon that he was infected with Covid for 300 days – longer than almost anyone else recorded in the world at the time.

Dubbed a “miracle man” by doctors, he eventually became Covid-free in 2021 following a treatment of drugs.

This month though, and following a decline in Dave’s health, he passed away peacefully at his home in Bristol.

Jon met Dave several times (Credit: BBC)

John’s tribute to Dave

Alongside photos of BBC Breakfast host Jon and Dave, Jon wrote: “Some sad news to share…Miracle man Dave Smith has passed away at the age of 76.

“The Bristol driving instructor and pub singer made global headlines in 2021 after he revealed to me on BBC Breakfast that he’d had Covid for about 300 days in a row – longer than anyone else on the planet at the time.”

John continued: “Back then, his doctors told us that the reason Dave had struggled to get rid of the virus was because years of cancer treatment had seriously compromised his immune system.

“But Dave confounded medical expectations and eventually beat Covid after ten long months in and out of intensive care. […] For decades, Dave had performed in pubs and clubs around Bristol. And even though his lungs had been ravaged by Covid, he was determined to sing again.”

‘An ordinary name. An extraordinary chap’

Despite Dave managing to sing again, Jon shared that over the last year his “health deteriorated”.

He said: “We followed him as he joined the English National Opera’s online programme to help Long Covid sufferers improve their breathing. The transformation was remarkable. He said that comeback gig was his ‘best night ever’. And it was one of my favourite ever stories to cover.”

Jon went on: “Over the last year, Dave’s health deteriorated. He told me the Covid and cancer had taken their toll. But whenever we spoke, he always retained his zest for life, his dark sense of humour, his love of performing and a total devotion to his delightful wife Lyn and their families. I am thinking of them all.”

The TV star signed off the emotional post with: “Dave died peacefully at home earlier this month. His funeral was last week. RIP Dave Smith. An ordinary name. An extraordinary chap. An honour to have known you.”

John’s followers rush to support him

Jon’s followers flooded him with support following the sad update. In the comments section, one person wrote: “So sad but what a great man and family. It means the stars will sound more tuneful from now on with the sound of Dave.”

Someone else added: “God bless you Dave! You made a lot of people very happy with your music! Rest in Peace Dave.”

A third also wrote: “Very sad news!” Echoing their thoughts, another person wrote: “Sad news indeed. May he Rest In Peace. Condolences to his family.”

