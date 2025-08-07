BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt is reportedly ‘under review’ following several claims allegedly made against him by other members of staff.

The allegations, which broke hours before the show was abruptly pulled off air this morning (August 7), are the latest in a series brought against the programme, after claims of bullying by Charlie’s co-host Naga Munchetty and the show’s editor Richard Frediani had also been made.

‘We take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously’

A source told The Sun: “A number of people have come forward to share their experiences with Charlie. So, the BBC has officially moved to place the complaints under review.”

The newspaper alleged that members of staff reported “rudeness” and “bullying” as well as behaviour that “undermines staff”.

A BBC spokesperson told Entertainment Daily: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously and will not tolerate behaviour that is not in line with our values. We have robust processes in place and would encourage any staff with concerns to raise them directly with us so they can be addressed.”

This morning, the show was suddenly pulled off the air due to a technical issue, meaning that viewers in some cases missed part of the programme and watched something featuring a preacher. BBC Breakfast then returned a few minutes later.

A series of BBC Breakfast controversies

It was confirmed in June that Richard would be taking an extended leave from the show. A month later, it was reported that he’d returned after an external consultation.

Shortly after, The Sun alleged that long-serving presenter Naga had been hit with bullying allegations of her own. The outlet claimed she had been spoken to by bosses at the BBC over two separate incidents over three years. They also reported that Charlie and Naga will be assessed separately.

Last month, it was reported that Naga – who has hosted BBC Breakfast since 2014 – was looking for a new job amid the row. The MailOnline claimed that her team had been in talks with both LBC and Sky News, with the outlet alleging that negotiations didn’t continue because, “Naga has a reputation for being quite tough and difficult at times.”

An insider said: “There were quite a few discussions with both Sky and LBC. But then it was decided by both that they wouldn’t go any further.”

Another source told The Sun, meanwhile: “Naga loves the BBC and her job. But there’s only so much external noise anyone is prepared to take.”

Another Breakfast star could be in line to leave

Another BBC Breakfast star, Carol Kirkwood, revealed recently that she’s thinking of retiring when she turns 65 in two years. The weathercaster told Saga Magazine of her hopes to go travelling with her husband, Steve. She explained: “We fell in love with Majorca, which is where we went so I could research my fifth novel, Meet Me at Sunset, about a woman running away from a shattered love affair.

“Steve and I also plan to escape and travel for some time when we retire. Perhaps in a year or two. We’ll either travel in a camper van, or get in the car, cross over to France, and just drive.”

ED! has reached out to Charlie Stayt’s representatives for comment.

