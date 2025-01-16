Ayda Field’s ‘worries’ over husband Robbie Williams as she admits ‘it’s a lot of pressure’

Ayda Field has expressed concerns about her husband – pop icon Robbie Williams – amid speculation that the couple could join the Real Housewives franchise.

The star confirmed rumours that she’s been approached to appear on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills every year for the past five years.

However, it seems there’s one thing standing in her way…

Robbie Williams wants Ayda Field to do Real Housewives

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the pair addressed the repeated offers.

“We’ve asked Ayda to be a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills like five years in a row,” Andy Cohen – exec producer of the show – revealed.

Robbie, always the entertainer, playfully chanted: “Do it, do it, do it!”

However, Ayda voiced her apprehensions.

I think you’re worried that Rob would get too involved.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” she admitted. “You’ve gotta get him on board, you’ve got to get the monkey on board.

“Rob has to come on and make some sauce,” Andy joked. “I think you’re worried that Rob would get too involved.”

Robbie didn’t deny the claim. “I would!” he laughed.

Agreeing, Ayda quipped: “Well yes, I mean, he would be the House Husband of Beverly Hills!”

Robbie’s Better Man biopic

The couple’s lives have been anything but quiet lately, so they’d certainly make good viewing.

Ayda recently opened up about the chaos caused by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, which forced them to evacuate their home.

Sharing her heartbreak on Loose Women, she revealed the personal toll the fires have taken on her family.

“I’ve had about 10 people evacuated with me, including my dad, who has potentially lost his house. We’re waiting to hear whether he has in fact lost everything,” she said.

Adding to the stress, Ayda’s mother, Gwen, is currently undergoing chemotherapy for cervical cancer.

“My mum has chemo early tomorrow too,” Ayda also shared.

The fires also led to the cancellation of the Los Angeles premiere of Robbie’s biopic, Better Man, which chronicles his life from his childhood in Stoke-on-Trent to his global fame with Take That and beyond.

Robbie shared the devastation on Instagram, writing that he “woke up to seeing lots of friends’ houses disappearing in the blazes”.

