Robbie Williams, who is appearing on the Graham Norton Show tonight (Tuesday, December 31), opened up about his parent’s health recently.

The former Take That star’s mum was diagnosed with dementia recently, whilst his father has previously been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Robbie is struggling with his parent’s health (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Robbie Williams on mum and dad’s health

In November, Robbie revealed that his mum, Janet, has dementia. He made the revelation while promoting his new movie, a biopic where he is portrayed as a monkey.

In the film, Robbie’s bond with his grandmother – who had dementia – is shown. Speaking about the movie, Robbie said: “My mum’s currently got dementia – like my nan in the film – and my dad’s got Parkinson’s and can’t get out of bed. So I’m in a different part of my life right now.”

Earlier this month, during an interview with The Mirror, Robbie confessed that he’s struggling to deal with his parent’s illnesses.

Robbie opened up (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m not dealing with the situation as I should’

Robbie said: “The truth is that I’m very busy and I’m not dealing with the situation as I should. I don’t really know how to do it, it’s an incredibly complicated thing.

“But I prefer not to go into details… You know, if I say something, they might read it, and then I would have to answer a lot of questions,” he then continued.

“Let’s put it this way: we are all human beings, with our difficulties, and I am trying to deal with mine,” he then added.

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda heartbroken by death of their dogs

Back in September, Robbie was left devastated when his dogs, Poupette and Walle, died.

The pet pooches sadly passed away together in bed. Robbie and wife Ayda shared the news on Instagram.

The couple said that their dogs had “left this planet to start an adventure in an infinite galaxy far, far away”.

They then went on to say that the pups “died together in bed, listening to Dancing Queen” and “surrounded by tremendous love”.

“Through the years, Poupette and Walle have been there for the birth of all four children, multiple tours, countries, and all the ups and downs that life has thrown our way the past 14 years since we said, ‘I do’,” they then said.

Robbie is on The Graham Norton Show tonight (Tuesday, December 31) from 10.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

