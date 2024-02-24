Angela Griffin from The Serial Killer’s Wife: Famous husband and brother-in-law – and forgotten Emmerdale role

Just landed on Channel 5, The Serial Killer’s Wife features Angela Griffin amid a flock of well-loved actors and actresses.

Best known for Coronation Street and, more recently, Waterloo Road, the Kim Campbell star has taken on a very different role in this twisty crime drama .

Worlds away from her role as a headteacher in the long-running BBC One school-based drama, Angela has swapped the pencils for a police badge.

Here’s everything else yu should know about the Leeds-born actress.

The extraordinary career of Angela Griffin

Angela got herbig break at the age of just 16, landing the role of Fiona Middleton in beloved soap, Coronation Street. Angela then went on to appear in several successful TV programmes and movies, including Holby City, Lewis, Ordinary Lies, Harlots, Brief Encounters and White Lines.

The star is best known for her role as Kim Campbell (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/startraksphoto.com via Cover-images.com)

Where is Angela Griffin from?

The Yorkshire actress was born in Cottingley, Leeds. Angela studied at Intake High School in Leeds. She reportedly now lives in Manchester.

How old is Angela Griffin?

She is currently 47 years old. Her birthday is July 19, 1976.

Angela as Fiona Middleton in Corrie (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Who is Angela Griffin’s husband?

Angela has been married to Jason Milligan, an actor and continuity announcer for ITV, since 2006. The pair were introduced by Jason’s brother (and popular actor) Max Beesley. Angela has previously gushed about her happy marriage with her husband. She told The Mirror: “We make each other laugh and are dead kind and nice to each other. Our family dynamic is the most important thing to us. There is nothing that could happen that would want to make me break that up.”

Does Angela Griffin have a daughter?

Angela and Jason have two children together: Tallulah Milligan and Missie Milligan.

When was Angela Griffin in Coronation Street?

Angela Griffin is well-known for her long-running role on Waterloo Road. But Angela also starred as Corrie’s Fiona for six years before leaving the cobbles in 1998. Her performance won her a National Television Award for Best Newcomer. During her soap stint, Angela appeared in Emmerdale for two episodes in 1993.

Corrie star Angela Griffin plays DI Aline Edgeworth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Can Angela Griffin sing?

Although Angela isn’t known to be a singer, she is a music lover. The actress hosts Radio 2 Unwinds with Angela Griffin. The show is described to be about “embracing wellbeing, companionship, connection and positivity, taking you on a mood-boosting musical journey across genres and decades”.

Who does Angela Griffin play in The Serial Killer’s Wife?

Angela depicts DI Aline Edgeworth. The detective is on a mission to untangle Dr. Tom Fairchild’s (Poldark’s Jack Farthing) dark secrets. DI Edgeworth embarks on a discovery of addiction, deception, affairs and even murder.

