Strictly star Amy Dowden was partnered with JB Gill and expected to go far in this year’s glittering competition before she injured herself over Halloween.

Sadly, it was announced last week that the pro dancer would be unable to continue in the competition. Now, the TV favourite has shared a new update after being forced to withdraw from this year’s show.

Strictly star Amy was forced to withdraw from the competition (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Amy Dowden issues emotional statement about Strictly exit

Despite making a triumphant return to the show after battling breast cancer, Amy’s time on the 2024 programme was sadly cut short.

The star has now taken to social media to reflect on the past year with a montage of clips documenting her journey from chemotherapy treatment to the Strictly ballroom, alongside an emotional message.

She penned: “One year on and I’m determined to keep pushing this next year,” she said.

“Thank to all who messaged this past week it truly means everything! I’d be lying if I said I’m okay, but I know I will be and I’m lucky to have so many loved ones around me! 2025 sounds like an even better year year ay.”

The news Amy had been forced to withdraw from the show came after her shock collapse backstage following her Halloween week dance.

Dancing pro Amy has since appeared on Lorraine, where she revealed that she thinks she “let JB down”.

Amy recently endured treatment for cancer (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden discusses Strictly injury on Lorraine

She told host Lorraine Kelly: “I’m heartbroken, I’m going to do my best not to cry. But I’m gutted it’s ended this way.

“I feel I’ve let JB down. And, to me, after the words ‘Amy, you’ve got cancer,’ this, like…,” she said, before Lorraine chimed in: “I know, because it would’ve been a year since you rang that bell. Which is such a big moment.

“And it would’ve been lovely if you could’ve done that on the show and I can see how upset you are, and of course you are. You’ve not let anybody down.”

“We were just really worried about you, that was the thing,” Lorraine went on to say. “Everybody’s worried because we know that, you know, you’ve had cancer and you’ve been so astonishingly brave and you deal with Crohn’s disease. You never moan about it, you just get on with it. Then you get this blinking foot injury. A different one to the one you had before, right?”

“Yes, so a completely different injury,” said Amy, before explaining that she needs time to rest her foot.

JB Gill will now dance with Lauren Oakley for the rest of the competition.

