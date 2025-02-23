Alison Hammond is set to front yet another TV programme, with the BBC having reportedly signed her up to host the reboot of a beloved show.

This Morning star Alison has seen her career hit even higher heights over the last couple of years, with the star now the face of For the Love of Dogs, and a presenter on Bake Off.

Alison has landed a new gig (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Alison Hammond to host reboot of Hole in the Wall

According to reports, Alison will be the host of Hole in the Wall when it returns to the BBC.

Hole in the Wall originally ran for two series between 2008 and 2009.

The show, based on a Japanese TV format, sees a bunch of lycra-wearing celebrities trying to fit through bizarre shapes in an approaching wall. Each week, a team of celebs would compete to win a grand prize of £10,000 for charity.

The first series was hosted by Dale Winton. Strictly judge Anton Du Beke then replaced him as host for the second series.

Now, 16 years later, it looks like Alison will be the new face of the show!

Anton Du Beke presented the show in 2009 (Credit: BBC)

Alison signs up for Hole in the Wall

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed the BBC is “over the moon” to have landed Alison for the show.

“Hole In The Wall got great ratings when it first came out so the Beeb have decided to bring it back. They are currently filming the pilot to see how it shapes up. They wanted to sign Alison and she jumped at the chance to do it,” they claimed.

“She’s one of TV’s most in-demand stars right now and the Beeb is over the moon that they’ve signed her,” they then continued.

“Alison adores her job and is always on the lookout for shows where she can have a real laugh -that’s why she loves presenting Bake Off and This Morning. They are light-hearted and fun,” they then added.

ED! has contacted the BBC and Alison’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison Hammond wants break from TV?

The news comes just weeks after Alison confessed that she’d like to take a break from working in telly.

Fresh off the back of her BBC show, Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked, the star revealed she’d like to take a “year” away from TV.

Speaking to HeatWorld, she said: “In the next ten years, I want to travel the world. I would love to take a year off and just go and travel.

“Not just yet, but one day. I need to see the world before I die!” she then added.

Read more: This Morning presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond called out for speaking over chef

Clips from Hole in the Wall are available on iPlayer.

Would you like to see Alison host the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.