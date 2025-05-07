All the names in the frame to replace Alison Hammond on For The Love of Dogs – from Lorraine Kelly to Holly Willoughby

Last night (May 6) marked the final episode of the series of For The Love of Dogs on ITV, where Alison Hammond returned as host.

Since taking over from national treasure Paul O’Grady in 2024, Alison’s role as presenter has divided viewers at home. However, bookies have exclusively revealed the chances of another series, and how likely Alison is to come back.

Meanwhile, who is likely to replace the This Morning star, if she were to leave? Read more to find out…

There is a high chance Alison will return to For The Love of Dogs (Credit: ITV)

Will Alison Hammond return to For The Love of Dogs?

Bookies at BoyleSports exclusively told Entertainment Daily that the chances of another series of For The Love of Dogs being commissioned are high, with odds of 1/50.

The likelihood of Alison returning as host is also really high (1/4), as opposed to her not coming back (3/1).

“Alison may be the most likely presenter of another series as she has the gig already, but she hasn’t always been top dog with the armchair critics,” spokesperson for BoyleSports, Lawrence Lyons, said.

“Viewers are clearly fascinated by our furry friends and if the TV execs fancy a change, there’s a whole host of dog loving-celebs waiting to pounce.”

Amanda Holden is a favourite to replace Alison if she were to leave (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amanda Holden or Stephen Mulhern to replace Alison?

If Alison was so happen to wave goodbye to For The Love of Dogs, who would be the perfect replacement? Well, according to BoyleSports, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden is at the top of the list with odds of 3/1.

In second place is another ITV star, Stephen Mulhern (4/2). Former BGT host David Walliams (9/2) sits in third place, while iconic TV host Lorraine Kelly (11/2) and Loose Women panelist Ruth Langsford (6/1) are just behind.

Holly Willoughby and married couple Rochelle and Marvin Humes tie with odds of 7/1. Meanwhile, Davina McCall and Ricky Gervais (10/1) and Alesha Dixon and Louis Tomlinson (12/1) are next on the list.

To round off the list is David Beckham (100/1).

