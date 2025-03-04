Alison Hammond’s future on For The Love of Dogs revealed as ITV announces host of new series

This Morning star Alison Hammond has a busy year ahead as she’s set to front her second series of For The Love of Dogs, ITV has confirmed.

The TV presenter is definitely keeping herself booked and busy.

She was recently on screen on BBC Two’s Florida Unpacked with her son. The star will also host the rebooted Hole in the Wall when it returns to the BBC later this year. And she’ll also be back on The Great British Bake Off 2025.

For The Love of Dogs returns with Alison Hammond this spring (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond to host For the Love Of Dogs

First, though, Alison is returning to ITV with a brand-new series of the much-adored show For the Love of Dogs. The second season follows Alison as she helps our four-legged friends find a forever home.

Viewers will get to see the ITV star help the expert staff and volunteers at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. She’ll assist with the walking, feeding and training of its furry friends.

In the series, Alison will be seen caring for a three-month-old lurcher called Poppet after it undergoes treatment for his hind legs.

Alison took over from the late Paul O’Grady on the series, following his death.

‘Can’t wait to get stuck in’

She said: “I’m privileged once again to be a part of this wonderful series, sharing stories of beautiful and loving dogs as they try and find their forever home.”

Alison added: “Each story has a place in my heart. I can’t wait to get stuck in and continue to show people the brilliant work and support Battersea provides.”

The show will return to the screens in the spring, ITV confirmed.

For The Love of Dogs season 2 returns this spring (Credit: Battersea Cats and Dogs Home/YouTube)

Backlash and support for the star

As a result of Paul’s death, the future of the show was left in jeopardy, with Alison stepping in to fill his huge shoes.

She met with some backlash from viewers, though.

While some declared that Paul would be “very proud of her” for carrying on his legacy, others said that she really wasn’t the right fit for the job.

The star also addressed the backlash herself.

“All I would say is: ‘If you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it. If you don’t want to help Battersea, don’t watch it.’

She also endorsed a message from one follower, adding the word “this” to their post, which read: “All those people judging before it was even shown. Shame on you. It is about the dogs. I’m sure Paul would have loved his programme being carried on. Alison was brilliant.”

