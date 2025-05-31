Alesha Dixon’s ‘row’ with fellow BGT judge David Walliams that left him stunned: ‘That’s payback’

Current and former Britain’s Got Talent judges Alesha Dixon and David Walliams recently addressed a “row” they had while shooting an episode of the talent show.

David Walliams was a judge on the show for a decade. He left in 2022.

And Alesha isn’t the only on-screen co-star with which he has feuded. It took a tragic death for him and Matt Lucas to find an olive branch big enough to bridge the gap they had created between each other. And he and Simon Cowell have had their moments.

When David Walliams poured a glass of water over Alesha Dixon amid miming ‘row’

During a recent episode of David Walliams and Matt Lucas’ new(ish) podcast Making A Scene, David’s former fellow BGT judge Alesha Dixon addressed the time they spent together shooting the talent show.

She said it was a special time. But it wasn’t without its moments of drama. David concurred.

“We had an argument once on Britain’s Got Talent,” David mused. “But not really an argument. You just poured a glass of water over my head because I made a joke about you miming. You said: ‘I never mime.’ And then you said: ‘Unless I was hungover and we were on breakfast television.'”

“I wasn’t in Mis-teeq at the time,” Alesha clarified, regarding the reference to breakfast television. “I was a solo artist and we were celebrating the end of a tour. We had a big night out with all the crew, the dancers, and didn’t sleep, literally went all night.

“And at 5.30am, my manager comes bursting through the door and goes: ‘What are you doing? You’re on Good Morning Britain in like two hours.’

“I was like: ‘Don’t worry about it,’ and I literally rolled up to Good Morning Britain and I mimed the song.”

“And…” David joked: “You’ve mimed every time since.”

It isn’t the first time the pair have clashed publicly

A source once reportedly told The Sun about a swipe Alesha made at David during the deliberation stages of a particular series of Britain’s Got Talent.

After an artist Alesha backed had got through to the following stage, she turned to David and said, according to the source: “Well that’s payback for all your inappropriate Little Britain antics.”

“It was quite catty,” the source continued. “Although Alesha later insisted she was only joking, David was stunned. Words were exchanged, and the rest of filming was pretty awkward. [David] didn’t hang around after, and was the first judge to leave.”

He left for good in 2022. But the 10 years he and Alesha both remember the time he spent on the show fondly.

Alesha’s bold claim about former judging panel composition

The miming quarrel made good telly. But it doesn’t appear to have marred Alesha’s impression of David Walliams.

“I thought the four of us together were magic,” she told him and Matt Lucas, last month. “I think that the 10 years we did together was special.

“I think that we were the best judging panel on telly,” she went so far as to say. “There you go, I said it.”

After David left the judging panel, Bruno Tonioli took the reins in 2023.

The choreographer and TV personality divided viewers during one of this year’s BGT semi-finals by pressing the golden buzzer for singer Jasmine Rice.

Earlier in the series, he admitted he wanted to apply the brakes on one audition. Why? Because it was so “horrifying”. Yikes!

