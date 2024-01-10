After the Flood star Philip Glenister: Brother Robert isn’t the only other actor in the family

Philip Glenister – currently starring in After The Flood – is a big name on British TV, most famous for his stint as DCI Gene Hunt in Life on Mars.

After the Flood explores the aftermath of a natural disaster. Following the discovery of a body, police officer Joanna Marshall (Sophie Rundle) suspects there may be more to it than tragic misfortune. Philip plays Jack Radcliffe, a local property developer who finds his building at the centre of the police investigation.

Philip is not the first of his family to make it big on telly. In fact, it’s something of the Glenister family business.

Here’s everything you need to know about Philip Glenister, what he’s starred in, and who his famous family are.

Where is Philip Glenister from? Is he Welsh?

Philip Glenister was born in Harrow, Greater London, and was raised nearby in Hatch End.

He surprised fans, however, when he showcased a perfect Welsh accent for his role in Steeltown Murders, which is set in Port Talbot.

Speaking to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning, Philip revealed he is half-Welsh, as his mother was Welsh.

To prepare for the role, he said: “I [spoke] with my mam. I used to spend the weekend with them, you know, and she’d give me an accent lesson.”

So that’s the reason his Welsh accent is simply wonderful!

How old is Philip Glenister?

Philip was born on February 10, 1963, making him 60 years old at time of writing.

What has Philip Glenister starred in?

Philip is best known for his role as DCI Gene Hunt in BBC One‘s Life on Mars (2006-7), and its sequel Ashes to Ashes (2008-10). The first series told the story of Sam Tyler (John Simm), a man who accidentally time travels to 1973 to discover he still has the same job, in the same place, now with chauvinistic boss (Philip Glenister). It was a massive hit for fans and critics alike, winning a BAFTA award and two International Emmys. Gene and Philip returned again for Ashes to Ashes, alongside Keeley Hawes as Alex Drake, another police officer who unintentionally awakens in the past.

Also in 2011, Philip starred alongside David Suchet in political conspiracy drama Hidden, playing a solicitor with a dark past.

Philip reunited with John Simm for 2011 psychological thriller Mad Dogs and 2014 mini-series Prey, which received a BAFTA nomination.

He starred in David Walliams‘ sitcom Big School in 2013-14, alongside Walliams and Catherine Tate.

Between 2016-2017, Philip moved across the pond to take a lead role in supernatural horror Outcast. In the series, written by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, Philip played Reverend John Anderson – a somewhat fanatical preacher living in a town experiencing demonic possession. The series was cancelled in 2018.

In 2020, Philip starred in Belgravia, the 19th century-set historical drama by Downton Abbey‘s Julian Fellowes. A second season of the show, which sees Philip play businessman James Trenchard, is currently in the works.

Most recently in 2022, Philip played DCI Paul Bethell in the aforementioned Wales-set drama Steeltown Murders.

Other shows in which Philip guest-starred include Minder (1991), Heartbeat (1992), Silent Witness (1996), Wycliffe (1997), The Catherine Tate Show (2007), Agatha Christie’s Poirot (2013) and Inside No. 9 (2017).

His film work includes Calendar Girls (2003), in which he played photographer Lawrence. He also appeared in Bel Ami with Robert Pattinson in 2012.

Outside of acting, Philip also presented For The Love of Cars, a Channel 4 motoring show, between 2014-16.

Are Philip Glenister and Robert Glenister brothers?

Philip has one older brother, who is fellow actor Robert Glenister, 63.

Robert’s had as prolific a career as his brother and has almost certainly appeared in something you’ve seen before.

Robert is best known for his role as Ash Morgan in BBC con artist drama Hustle, in which he appeared in every episode. He also appeared as Home Secretary Nicholas Blake in Spooks between 2006-2010. He also narrated the opening of every episode of Law & Order: UK.

Robert rose to prominence in 1980 when he starred as Steve Webber in BBC sitcom Sink or Swim, about two brothers on a houseboat. He later starred alongside Clive Owen in crime drama Chancer in 1990, and alongside Robson & Jerome in Soldier Soldier in 1991.

He starred in detective drama Paranoid and Cold War drama Close to the Enemy in 2016. The following year, he appeared in five episodes of Cold Feet.

More recently, he appeared in season four of Harry Potter writer JK Rowling’s Strike in 2020. He also starred alongside The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar in Suspicion in 2022. And that same year he appeared in James Graham’s Nottingham-set crime drama Sherwood, alongside David Morrissey.

As well as all this, Robert’s had roles in Doctor Who (from 1984-2020!); Only Fools and Horses (1992); Casualty (1990 and 1994); The Bill (1988-1995); Dirty Work (2000); Midsomer Murders (2001); Heartbeat (2002); A Touch of Frost (2001-2003); Jane Hall (2006); Inspector George Gently (2008); Marple (2013); Vera (2014); The Musketeers (2016) and Curfew (2019).

How tall is Philip Glenister?

Philip Glenister is 5’11½ (1.82cm) tall.

This makes him taller than his brother Robert, who is only 5’10 (1.78cm).

Philip Glenister’s father

Robert isn’t Philip’s only famous relative – their father John is a retired television director.

John Glenister, 91, had a long career in TV spanning from the 1960s to the eve of the millennium.

His TV career includes hits such as Wycliffe (1996); A Touch of Frost (1994), Maigret (1992), The Bill (1991), Number 10 (1983), Marie Curie (1977), Microbes and Men (1974), Emma (1972), Casanova (1971), The Six Wives of Henry VIII (1970, Canterbury Tales (1969) and Z Cars (1968).

Philip Glenister is married and his wife is also in showbiz

Philip met future wife Beth Goddard in 1997, before they married in 2006. The pair have two daughters, Millie and Charlotte.

And yep, you guessed it – Beth is also in showbiz! She’s an English actress, and she’s also been in lots of things.

Beth started her career in the 1990s, where she made appearances in hits like The Bill (1991-1993), Cracker (1994) and A Touch of Frost (1999-2000).

By 1999, Beth was starring alongside a BAFTA-winning Kathy Burke in BBC sitcom Gimme Gimme Gimme. At the same time, she played Kath Strand in ITV comedy Big Bad World.

Since her big break, Beth has starred in big name British dramas including Lewis (2008), Poirot (2008), Midsomer Murders (2003-2011), and even alongside Philip in Ashes to Ashes (2010).

In the 2010s, her credits include Casualty (2011), Endeavour (2014), Silent Witness (2015), Outlander (2017) and Call the Midwife (2018).

Most recently, she’s starred alongside Martin Clunes in both Doc Martin (2022) and crime drama Manhunt (2021). You also might have seen her in period drama The Serpent Queen (2022), portraying Antoinette de Guise.

After the Flood on ITV

After the Flood is the new mystery drama from ITV. Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders, Gentleman Jack) stars as PC Joanna Marshall, a police officer perplexed by a mysterious body found after a natural disaster.

When a body is found trapped in a lift in an underground car park, police are keen to write it off as a tragic mishap. Joanna thinks otherwise, and is desperate to prove it. Who is this man, and how did he die?

The cast also includes Nicholas Gleaves, who plays Jo’s boss Sergeant Phil Mackie. Lorraine Ashbourne is Jo’s mother, Molly, and Matt Stokoe plays Jo’s husband Pat.

After the Flood premieres on ITV1 on January 10.

