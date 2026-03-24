Will Driscoll’s mum predicted to be former Coronation Street character Fiona Middleton

Coronation Street dropped a fresh twist in Will Driscoll’s storyline last night (Monday, March 23), as mention of his mum left fans seriously intrigued amid the ongoing Megan grooming drama.

Still standing firmly by Megan, Will stuck to his version of events, insisting he’d been seeing a girl from Hull named Chloe and wasn’t with Megan in the hotel room on his birthday. But as cracks began to show, the rest of the Driscoll family made it clear they weren’t buying it – and soon turned their attention to bringing his mum into the situation.

Will’s been loyal to Megan (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The Driscolls saw through Will’s lies

During Monday’s episode, Will Driscoll tried repeatedly to contact Megan, confused as to why she was ignoring him.

Back at the Rovers, things quickly escalated as his family gathered in the back room. They began questioning him about his whereabouts on his 16th birthday.

Will claimed he’d been with Chloe, but Maggie soon threw a spanner in the works by revealing she’d already spoken to her – and had been told the pair had split before Will even moved to Weatherfield.

As Will attempted to brush it off and suggest Chloe was lying, the rest of the Driscolls weren’t convinced. Instead, they began discussing whether it was time to contact his mum, Mel, and even floated the idea of getting Will to speak to a counsellor about his relationship with Megan.

Ben eventually made the call to Mel himself, explaining everything that had been going on. While he reassured her there was no need to rush back from her holiday, Mel didn’t hold back, placing the blame firmly at his door.

Left reeling from the conversation, Ben was overcome with guilt, realising he hadn’t managed to protect his son from Megan.

Who is Will’s mum? (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Coronation Street fans share theory over Will Driscoll’s mum

With Will’s mum now part of the conversation, fans have already started speculating. And, some aren’t convinced she’s really called Mel at all.

Instead, a theory has begun circulating that ‘Mel’ could actually be a nickname for former Coronation Street character Fiona Middleton. A twist that could send shockwaves through the storyline if true.

Given that Ben Driscoll and Steve McDonald are expected to be revealed as secret siblings, the possible return of Steve’s ex could add a whole new layer of drama to the mix.

Taking to social media, one viewer questioned: “Who else thinks Will’s mum will turn up?”

Another replied: “She’s called Mel but that’s all we know at the moment.”

A third added: “What if she’s actually Fiona Middleton remember her from the 1990s?”

While a fourth joked: “Probably given her a fake name because she was in witness protection or something!”

For now, it remains just a fan theory – but with Corrie known for its surprises, viewers will no doubt be watching closely to see if there’s more to come.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!