Why is Coronation Street on tonight? This week’s full schedule here

Coronation Street is on our screens once more tonight (Tuesday, August 26), despite the soap last airing a day ago, due to a schedule change.

This week’s schedule is slightly different from the usual Monday, Wednesday, Friday routine, with viewers now getting to enjoy the second episode of the week a day earlier.

Here’s why Corrie will air tonight and what this means for the rest of the week.

A rare Tuesday episode (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street schedule change this week

Coronation Street aired yesterday evening in its usual slot of 8pm-9pm (Monday, August 25).

However, just one day later, the soap will air again tonight (Tuesday) between 8pm-9pm with the episode following on from Asha Alahan reaching her breaking point after a difficult day at work.

This means that tomorrow night (Wednesday, August 27), the soap won’t air. Instead, coverage of the EFL will air on ITV. This will see Grimsby Town take on Manchester United, with a kick-off time of 8pm.

Coronation Street will then return to our screens once more on Friday, August 29 between 8pm-9pm for the week’s final installment.

These episodes can also be accessed over on YouTube and ITVX from 7am on the day they air on the ITV main channel.

Asha confides in Lisa (Credit: ITV)

Asha opens up to Lisa in Coronation Street tonight

This evening’s episode of Corrie will see Asha Alahan continue to struggle after reaching breaking point last night.

On shift, Asha spots Aadi’s car in an accident and fears the worst before taking her emotions out on troublesome Brody.

Her supervisor Sienna then threatens to report her if she behaves in such a manner again.

Drunk in the Rovers, Asha then ends up finding a friend in Lisa Swain and then ends up telling her about the patient who verbally abused her. Lisa then encourages her to report the incident to Sienna. But, will she?

Elsewhere on the Street, Theo is concerned to see Noah back on the cobbles.

Todd and Billy are also horrified to see Miles helping Noah hand out leaflets on the Street. Billy tries to talk Miles out of it, but will this just cause more trouble?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Carla prepares to propose

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Coronation Street Insider now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.