Who should Carl Webster choose in Coronation Street? His three love interests ranked

Coronation Street character Carl Webster has three love interests on the cobbles as it stands, but who would be his best pick?

Tonight’s episode (Friday August 29) saw him cheat on Abi Webster with personal trainer James Bailey. But, Tracy’s still not out of the picture either.

Out of the three love interests though, here’s who we think is his best match.

Abi’s currently heading off on holiday with Kev (Credit: ITV)

3. Abi

Abi Webster has been having an affair with Carl behind Kevin’s back and she’s trying to keep both sweet before she breaks Kevin’s heart.

However, Kevin’s definitely been suspicious and doesn’t like his brother flirting and trying his luck with his wife. If only he knew the full details… Then again…

Abi is enjoying the lust with Carl, but we don’t think the pair have a proper chance of a future together. Abi would have to sacrifice her family to be with Carl, and with Carl happy to cheat on Abi without even flinching, we don’t reckon he’ll be the new ‘love of her life’ anytime soon.

Tracy wants Carl (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Carl love interests 2. Tracy

Tracy might currently be blackmailing Carl out of his money in Coronation Street, but she’s clearly still interested in him.

Whilst Carl might think it too dangerous to be reciprocating Tracy’s flirtation and interest, the two might just be made for each other.

They’ve both enjoyed steering on the wrong side of the law and have a lack of morals that could make them quite the team… Or, it could just destroy them.

Carl slept with James tonight (Credit: ITV)

3. James

Carl slept with James Bailey tonight in a huge twist. With Abi only just jetting off on holiday, Carl turned his attention towards his new personal trainer.

After sleeping with him, Carl agreed to see him again on a ‘no strings’ basis.

But, with James being single and actually a quite moral human being, we’ve ranked him as the best match for Carl. He could help get Carl on the right side of the law and compliment him quite well. Only time will tell though…

