Who plays Nicola Mitchell? All about EastEnders star Laura Doddington

Last night’s episode of EastEnders saw the Albert Square debut of Nicola Mitchell – ex-wife of Teddy, and mother to Harry and Barney. Nicola has been the source of much speculation since the three new Mitchell men arrived earlier this year, with many viewers wondering who the boys’ mother could be.

Following Barney’s run-in with a rampaging Ravi, Barney ran home to his mother – fuelling speculation even further. When he returned, he had his dad and brother shaken, painting the image of quite the formidable figure.

And, as the police arrested Harry over the investigation into his missing girlfriend last night (Monday, November 11), Nicola arrived to back up her son. And, as the story continues this week, it becomes clear that she’s a force to be reckoned with…

But what do we know about Nicola Mitchell and the actress who plays her?

Who plays Nicola Mitchell on EastEnders?

Star Laura Doddington, 43, plays Nicola Mitchell. She is a British actor who has appeared in television and movies since the early 2000s. This isn’t her first time on EastEnders either, having briefly popped up in 2009 as a woman named Barbara.

What else has Laura Doddington been in?

Prior to EastEnders, Laura was best known for her work in the audio adventures of Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood. These were released as podcast episodes between 2002 and 2020.

In 2006, she made her screen debut, playing DC Wood in the crime drama Prime Suspect: The Final Act.

A prolific voice actor, Laura has also provided work for characters in video games The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Age of Empires IV. Her television work also includes the sitcom People Just Do Nothing, sci-fi miniseries The Midwitch Cuckoos, and episodes of Doctors, The Bill and Holby City.

Who does Laura Doddington play in EastEnders?

Laura plays woman of the moment Nicola Mitchell. While viewers know little about the feisty Mitchell matriarch, producer Chris Clenshaw gave viewers a hint as to what to expect.

He said: “Like all the great Mitchell women, Nicola is feisty, strong and loves her family. She and Teddy share a very complicated history, which will be fun to explore, as will her relationships with her two sons.”

Laura Doddington speaks out on new EastEnders role

On her new role, Laura said: “I still can’t believe I’ve joined EastEnders – I keep pinching myself! I grew up watching the show, so the first time I filmed in The Vic, I was like a kid at Christmas to be in such an iconic place with such a brilliant cast and crew.

She continued: “Nicola is a complex woman who comes in like the Tasmanian Devil! She’s strong and completely unapologetic about who she is. I’ve been so lucky to have my Mitchell boys, Roland, Elijah and Lewis, as they’ve taken me under their wing, and we feel like a family already. I’m loving every second so far.”

