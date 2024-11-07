6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nicola Mitchell arrives, Bernie’s back, and Eve learns the truth

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers are full of shock arrivals – with the mysterious Nicola Mitchell arriving at the Square at last.

If a new Mitchell wasn’t enough, Bernie Taylor has returned, and she has a few things to say to Linda.

All this drama and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Teddy’s ex-wife rocks up (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders spoilers: Nicola arrives

The Mitchells are about to get a shake-up as a new member of the family arrives. Nicola, Harry and Barney’s mum is here. And it looks like she’s here to stay…

Teddy, however, isn’t too happy with this news. Nicola had a tip-off that Harry was due to be arrested, and she wanted to figure out what’s going on. That’s what she tells Teddy, anyway.

She wastes no time in confronting Penny to try and get some answers, something which Jack is not happy about. He demands Penny tell him what she said to the Mitchells, but will she own up?

Nicola is settling in well, which means Teddy decides to weaponize a big secret about her recent past to keep her on her toes. That’s not enough to deter Nicola, who introduces herself to Honey and manipulates an invite to the lunch she’s arranged with Teddy and Billy.

There, she puts Billy and Honey in the picture about her marriage to Teddy, delighting in making him squirm.

Later, having bagged herself somewhere to stay, Nicola decides to stir things up even more when she overhears Teddy arranging to meet Phil to sign the club sale paperwork by cornering Phil for a chat. But what is her plan?

Bernie is back! (Credit: BBC)

2. EastEnders spoilers: Bernie’s back

Another face is back on the Square – this one a returning resident. At The Vic, Elaine is relieved to see Linda sober and focused on recovery, but her positivity is destroyed by an arrival.

It’s Bernie, who’s just got back and has a few questions for ‘The Six.’

As Linda tries to explain about her failed confession, Bernie rages over Nish taking the rap and warns that neither of them will ever move on. What will she do to the women?

Bernie stalks over to confront Suki, who tries a different tactic to calm her down. Later on, Bernie confronts Kathy, who apologises and asks for forgiveness after their Christmas actions.

Will she forgive them?

Harry blackmails Jack (Credit: BBC)

3. EastEnders spoilers: Jack is onto Harry

Bent copper Jack is trying his best to be released from Harry’s threats – but will this change with Nicola’s arrival?

Not backing down, Jack decides to fight back at Harry’s blackmailing. He delves into the case of Harry’s missing girlfriend, Shireen, using his police connections. Penny warns Harry, who demands she get Jack to lay off or he’ll expose her part in the plot against him.

Trying to take control, Penny convinces Jack to let her meet Shireen’s friend Felicity and attempts to warn her off.

However, Felicity’s account of what happened to Shireen leaves Penny chilled to the bone. Later, the police arrive to arrest Harry, as Jack and Penny watch on…

As it happens, Harry’s mum returns to the Square.

Phil’s not feeling great (Credit: BBC)

4. Phil struggles

Phil enters a challenging time this week, which leaves him feeling isolated. Maybe his emotional few years have finally overwhelmed him. With Ben away and Kat dealing with her own issues, things are looking dire.

Adding to this, he is annoyed by Teddy’s low-ball offer for Peggy’s and dismisses him, saying there are other interested parties.

Both Sharon and Kat separately try to talk to Phil, who is becoming increasingly isolated. But Phil covers his emotions and refuses to open up to either of them.

Later on, Sharon tries to get Phil to see sense about the sale of Peggy’s, wondering if he really wants to get rid of the place. Is his past catching up on him?

Eve finds out the truth (Credit: BBC)

5. Eve learns of Suki and Nish

Poor Eve gets sucked into another plot, despite being completely clueless.

Suki begs the Panesars to keep quiet about her and Nish’s blessing so she can tell Eve herself. She’s still unaware.

This doesn’t end well, as Avani blows the secret to her. Understandably, Eve is reeling and doesn’t buy Suki’s attempts to explain herself, so she heads to The Vic.

Will they manage to sort this one out?

George is making wedding plans (Credit: BBC)

6. Wedding preparations

We can hear wedding bells! The big Vic wedding is approaching, but it’s not all champagne and confetti…

Elaine and George’s wedding could cause some issues for Junior, who is trying to get over his relationship with Cindy. He is sad that his son Xavier won’t be coming to the wedding, so Gina tries to cheer him up as the loyal sister she is.

She says that if she can get a date to the wedding in the next 24 hours, Junior has to bring his mystery girlfriend as his plus one. We’re not sure this would go down well…

Junior isn’t too keen, but Gina and Anna both bag themselves dates for the wedding, so Gina tells Junior he’s lost the bet and has to bring his mystery lady along. Later, after some jibes from Gina, Junior confesses that he’s been dumped. That’s one way to put it, at least.

Elsewhere, the wedding planning is ramping up at The Vic as Johnny is put in charge of the hen do, and Elaine tries to persuade George to ask Junior to be his best man.

Fearing rejection, George can’t find the courage to do it, so he asks Phil instead. Phil realises what’s going on and encourages George to be brave and speak to his son. George finally asks Junior.

What would an EastEnders wedding be without some trouble?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.