Which Coronation Street stars are engaged? Meet the couples planning their big day

Love is clearly in the Weatherfield air – and off screen too – as three familiar Coronation Street faces have taken a big romantic step and started planning weddings.

From milestone birthdays to tearful Instagram reveals and glamorous showbiz pairings, these actresses are swapping scripts for seating plans as they prepare to walk down the aisle.

Here’s who’s said yes and what we know about their happy news.

Lucy is in her engaged era (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street stars engaged: 1. Lucy Fallon and Ryan Ledson

Fans of Bethany Platt were delighted when Lucy shared her engagement in November 2025.

Posting online, she revealed partner Ryan Ledson had proposed – complete with a sparkling ring that quickly became the star of the post.

The celebrations didn’t stop there. First came an intimate dinner for two, then a full-scale birthday bash as Lucy turned 30 surrounded by friends, family and plenty of fizz. Engagement and milestone birthday in one weekend – efficient partying indeed.

Lucy gushed about finishing her birthday weekend with her ‘best friend’ now her fiancé, making it clear she can’t wait for the big day.

The couple, together for more than five years, are already parents to Sonny and Nancy – and now have wedding planning firmly added to family life.

Tanisha’s engaged (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street stars engaged: 2. Tanisha Gorey and Lucas Whelan

Best known as Asha Alahan on ITV, Tanisha confirmed her engagement in January 2026 with a heartfelt social media post.

At the centre of the celebrations was a heart-shaped cake iced with ‘just engaged,’ surrounded by Polaroid pictures of her and partner Lucas Whelan – and, naturally, a clear view of her new ring.

Another snap showed Tanisha sitting on a hotel bed decorated with red and silver balloons spelling ‘I love you,’ smiling as she admired her diamond while holding a large bouquet of flowers.

She captioned the post with the emotional words ‘brb still crying’ and also shared a cosy photo of the pair together in front of a Christmas tree.

The couple have been together for over five years, celebrating an anniversary in May 2025 and previously moving into their first home in 2022 – making this the latest milestone in their relationship.

James and Olivia are in love (Credit: Shutterstock)

3. Olivia Frances Brown and James Nelson-Joyce

Away from her dramatic storyline as Jodie Ramsey, Olivia’s real-life romance looks blissfully happy.

The actress – who has appeared in Boiling Point and The Gathering – revealed she is engaged to James Nelson-Joyce.

Viewers may recognise him as Michael Kavanagh in This City Is Ours on the BBC.

In August 2025, the Thousand Blows star posted a glamorous photo with Olivia. He then shared another image of her smiling and showing off a ring – confirming the engagement.

Friends, fans and followers quickly flooded the comments with congratulations.

Three actresses, three very different love stories – but all leading to the same destination. And with wedding plans now underway, Weatherfield viewers will no doubt be keeping a close eye on social media for the dresses, venues and guest lists to come.

Read more: Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley to ‘take break’ from soap

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!