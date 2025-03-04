When is Bianca leaving EastEnders? All we know as Patsy Palmer announces end of filming

In EastEnders, Bianca is set to be leaving the soap as Patsy Palmer has bid farewell to the character on social media.

Currently on the soap, Bianca is struggling after the Vic fire as she feels partly responsible for the death of Martin Fowler.

Now, Patsy has revealed online that she’s finished filming as Bianca. But, when will her final scenes air?

Patsy made an announcement on social media (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders star Patsy Palmer announces she’s leaving soap as Bianca Jackson

Bianca returned for her latest stint in September 2024 to help her sister Sonia get out of prison. Sonia was wrongly imprisoned for the murder of Reiss’ wife, Debbie Colwell.

Finding out that Reiss actually killed Debbie himself, Bianca was then locked up She was.held hostage for months by the killer before escaping.

Last month, Bianca watched Reiss’ life come to an end in the Vic fire. He was crushed to death by a bathtub.

Now though, Patsy Palmer has shared a story on Instagram. It revealed that she’s finished filming as the character and has bid farewell to her once more.

‘Bye, bye B’ (Credit: @patsypalmerofficial via Instagram Stories)

Patsy took to Instagram Stories yesterday (Monday, March 3), and shared a photo of Bianca. She captioned it: “Bye Bye B. Always grateful to see her again.”

This confirmed that she’d said goodbye to the character once more.

Bianca’s exit is expected to air in the coming months (Credit: BBC)

When is Bianca leaving EastEnders?

Filming for soaps usually takes place around six weeks before scenes actually air as a rough guide.

We know that Natalie Cassidy is also set to be leaving the soap this spring, with Bianca’s exit most likely tying in with this.

Going by this logic, whilst no official final scene date has been confirmed by the soap as of yet, it looks like Bianca could be leaving EastEnders in just over a month.

However, given that Bianca has been back a fair few times for several stints over the years, it is possible that the character will return once more in the future.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Harvey cheats on Jean

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.