EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Sonia considers leaving Walford

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Sonia considers leaving Walford behind, and Lily struggles with her grief.

Elsewhere, Priya encourages Avani to file an official complaint.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. True crime fans make Sonia uneasy

Sonia isn’t happy when Kim and Mo bring true crime fans outside of her home.

With Bianca’s interview causing increased interest, Sonia blames her. She asks her to leave, though later has a change of heart when Bianca has a panic attack in Square Gardens.

The pair make up and head to Harry’s Barn for a drink. There, Bianca believes they are being watched by one of the true crime fans from earlier in the day. She chases him to the playground, but he later heads to No. 25 hoping to see Sonia.

As some truths come out, Sonia asks to be left alone, but Bianca tells Jack everything. He heads to speak to Sonia, and offers her some advice.

Later in the week, Sonia wonders whether it’s time for her to say goodbye to Walford.

2. EastEnders spoilers: Lily makes bad decisions

With Stacey struggling with her grief, Jean attempts to be the one to discipline Lily.

It seems the disciplining doesn’t do much good, as she heads to Square Gardens to smoke weed with Avani.

Harvey encourages Jean to makes amends with Lily, but they’re shocked to learn what she’s been up to. Lily returns home, but knowing she’s been caught out, she runs off.

Later, when she makes it home, Jean feels bad when Lily breaks down and admits everything she’s done.

3. Avani continues to struggle

With the strip search still having an impact on her, Avani initially dismisses Amy’s attempts to reconcile their friendship this week.

The pair eventually make up, but Avani calls on drug dealer Declan again, picking up weed to take to a party at Amy’s.

After speaking with Amy, she has a change of heart and throws the drugs in the bin.

When Declan shows up at the party, Avani lies and claims he’s a friend of hers. Later, she admits the truth to Amy, hoping that she’ll call her dad to come home.

Priya and Ravi demand that Jack escalates their complaint, and they encourage Avani to make a formal complaint about what happened. She refuses.

Avoiding Priya, Avani heads to the laundrette, where Yolande tries to get her to open up.

4. EastEnders spoilers: Zack trains Barney

When Zack sees an opportunity to train Barney, he jumps at the chance, and Teddy accepts.

When Nicola returns from her holiday, she’s shocked to learn about this

Later in the week, she warns Zack to keep away from Barney, but he ignores her.

She asks Tommy and Joel to cause problems during his next training session. Barney believes Zack was behind this, and runs off.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

