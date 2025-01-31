5 theories on how Sonia will leave EastEnders as Natalie Cassidy bows out of role after 32 years

It has been confirmed that Natalie Cassidy will soon leave her role of Sonia Fowler in EastEnders after 32 years.

On-screen at the moment, pregnant Sonia has just returned home from prison and has no idea of just what her partner Reiss is truly capable of.

With Sonia soon to depart from Walford, here are five huge theories on how she may exit the soap.

Is Martin a dead man walking? (Credit: BBC)

1. Martin will die

One popular theory is that Martin Fowler will die and this will prompt Sonia to leave Walford for a fresh start.

With the soap’s 40th anniversary coming up, fans are fearing for Martin’s life. With Martin’s family being mentioned recently, and with the character celebrating a premature 40th birthday himself last year, fans are worried this has all been foreshadowing his upcoming death.

After hearing the news of Sonia’s exit, one fan wondered: “Makes me wonder if they actually are gonna kill Martin off now. Would be a massive mistake if they did tbh.”

Another fan also wrote: “Another sign that Martin will die…”

Are Sonia’s days numbered? (Credit: BBC)

2. She’ll be killed

Instead of Martin dying, a second theory suggests that Sonia may be the one to die rather soon.

And, she might end up being killed by Reiss, meeting the same fate as poor Debbie Colwell

Will Sonia strike? (Credit: BBC)

3. She’ll kill Reiss

But, what if Sonia doesn’t get killed by Reiss? What is she kills him?

Could she finally realise what really happened to Debbie, and also find out Reiss’ sinister treatment of Bianca and decide to fight back against her partner?

A viewer on social media shared: “Is Sonia gonna be killed off or is she gonna kill Reiss and go to prison for it?”

Will both sisters escape Reiss together? (Credit: BBC)

4. Leave with baby and Bianca

One slightly more optimistic EastEnders theory is that Sonia gives birth to her baby and manages to leave Reiss. Bianca will be found and will then leave Walford with her sister and her newborn.

Someone online predicted: “As much as Sonia character is annoying, this is pretty sad. Natalie Cassidy is a really good actress and plays the part well. I wonder how she might leave? I hope she finds about Reiss and the one to expose him saves Bianca. Both sisters decide to leave with the baby (a girl called Dorothy born on 40th anniversary with Mo helping delivering the baby, a nod to the fact she deliver Bex) to go to live with Carol.

“I’m hoping Carol and David make cameo as a couple who just got back together to help. Sonia, Bianca and the baby leave Walford a happy family unit, and all of them decide go to visit Bex.”

What will happen to Sonia and her baby? (Credit: BBC)

5. Die at childbirth

One final fan theory predicts that Sonia could die but this time nobody would be killing her. Instead, she’ll die during childbirth.

We know that Sonia’s coming up to the end of her pregnancy now, so her baby will be due really soon. But, could she die?

The fan wondered: “If they decide to kill her off will she die during childbirth or at the hands of Reiss?”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

