In EastEnders, Bianca has been locked away for months thanks to Reiss, but now she’s finally returned back to our screens.

She’s still in the lock-up chained to a sofa, but at least viewers now know that she’s still alive.

However, fans have now noted that Bianca would be seriously ill by this point yet still seems to be in a similar state to how she was when we last saw her.

Bianca has been locked up for months (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bianca imprisonment

Bianca has been locked up in a sound-proof storage unit since the start of November. This happened after she found out the truth about Reiss killing Debbie.

Once she begged him to tell the police the truth so that Sonia could be freed from prison, Reiss lured her to the lock-up.

Making out that he had evidence of the murder in there, Reiss managed to chain Bianca up once she was inside.

This week, viewers found out Bianca’s fate. She’s still alive but is looking rather rough. She’s still chained up to the sofa, relying on Reiss visiting her to keep her fed and watered.

There’s also no sign of a bucket though for her to do her daily business in. We’re guessing she won’t be leaving Reiss a five star rating for her stay…

Bianca is in a bit of a state (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans spot huge flaw in locked up Bianca scenes

It’s fair to stay that Bianca’s seen more glamorous days. She’s been unable to move for months, sporting greasy hair and unable to change her clothes or wash herself.

But, this being said, fans expected to see her in a worse state than she is in now. After three months, they thought that Bianca would be seriously ill, with these signs being really visible.

One fan commented: “More important than Bianca’s toilet arrangements are muscle wasting and vitamin deficiencies she will have after 3 months tied up in a warehouse being fed biscuits by Reiss. Although I expect the scriptwriters will have Bianca doing the Marathon upon her escape.”

Another fan wondered: “Wouldn’t Bianca be seriously ill after 3m in a lock up?”

A third fan agreed: “Her mental health is probably declining. Further, her general health is rapidly declining because she’s not eating properly, isn’t able to exercise, and she’s not getting fresh air or sunlight. Being forced to be immobile is going to affect her joints, muscles, and even her heart.”

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.